Everyway That I can şarkı sözleri (Türkçe) | Sertab Erener 21 yıl sonra Eurovision sahnesine çıkıyor!

EVERYWAY THAT I CAN ŞARKI SÖZLERİ (TÜRKÇE)

I feel you're moving on a different cause

Farklı bir hedefe ilerlediğini hissediyorum

Makin' a way for a distant course

Başka bir yöne doğru gidiyorsun

You say you love me and you roll your eyes

Beni sevdiğini söylüyorsun ama gözlerin dönüyor

Turn to stare at the empty skies

Dönüp boş gökyüzüne bakıyorsun

I thought it was over and we passed all that

Bunun bittiğini ve bunları aştığımızı sanmıştım

All we've done is to pass back to frame number one

Tek yaptığımız şey en başa geri dönmek

C'mon now now

Hadi şimdi şimdi

I wanna show you all again what it would be like

Sana tekrar nasıl olabileceğini göstermek istiyorum

Just let go and let me love you

Sadece bırak ve izin ver seni seveyim