Everyway That I can şarkı sözleri (Türkçe) | Sertab Erener 21 yıl sonra Eurovision sahnesine çıkıyor!

Everyway That I can şarkı sözleri yeniden gündeme geldi. 2003 yılında Everyway That I Can şarkısı ile Eurovision’da Türkiye’ye birincilik getiren Sertab Erener yeniden sahneye çıkıyor. İsveç’in Malmö şehrinde gerçekleşecek yarışmada eski Eurovision yıldızları da yarı finallerde şarkı söyleyecek. 9 Mayıs Perşembe akşamındaki ikinci yarı finale ise daha önce Eurovision’da birincilik kazanan kadın sanatçılar misafir olacak. Gecede Sertab Erener, “Everyway That I Can” şarkısını seslendirecek. Sertab Erener, sosyal medyadan göz alıcı bir gönderi paylaştı. Paylaşım kısa sürede pek çok yorum ve beğeni topladı. İşte Everyway That I can şarkı sözleri Türkçe!

Bu sene 68. kez düzenlenen Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması, İsveç'in Malmö şehrinde gerçekleşiyor. İlk yarı final bu salı günü tamamlandı. 2003'te "Everyway That I Can" ile Türkiye'ye zafer kazandıran Sertab Erener, Eurovision’da yeniden sahne alacak.  2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması, Malmö'de devam ederken, bu akşam ikinci yarı finalin heyecanı yaşanacak. Sertab Erener, yarışmada konuk sanatçı olarak sahne alacak ve "Everyway That I Can" şarkısını yorumlayacak.

I feel you're moving on a different cause

Farklı bir hedefe ilerlediğini hissediyorum

 

Makin' a way for a distant course

Başka bir yöne doğru gidiyorsun

 

You say you love me and you roll your eyes

Beni sevdiğini söylüyorsun ama gözlerin dönüyor

 

Turn to stare at the empty skies

Dönüp boş gökyüzüne bakıyorsun

 

I thought it was over and we passed all that

Bunun bittiğini ve bunları aştığımızı sanmıştım

 

All we've done is to pass back to frame number one

Tek yaptığımız şey en başa geri dönmek

 

C'mon now now

Hadi şimdi şimdi

 

I wanna show you all again what it would be like

Sana tekrar nasıl olabileceğini göstermek istiyorum

 

Just let go and let me love you

Sadece bırak ve izin ver seni seveyim

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll try to make you love me again

Tekrar beni sevmeni sağlamaya çalışacağım

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll give you all my love and then

Sana tüm sevgimi vereceğim ve sonra

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll cry; I'll die and make you mine again

Ağlayacağım; öleceğim, ve seni tekrar benim yapacağım

 

Hold me closer oh so good

Beni kendine yakın tut, oh çok güzel

 

You make me feel just like I should

Tam hissetmem gerektiği gibi hissetmemi sağlıyorsun

 

I know whatcha thinkin' uh-hu good

Ne düşündüğünü biliyorum a-ha güzel

Now, the rest of the world is overruled

Şimdi, dünyanın geri kalanı geçersiz kılındı

 

Tell me whatcha see in other girls all around

Söyle bana etraftaki diğer kızlarda ne görüyorsun

 

Come on closer and tell me whatcha don't find here

Yakına gel ve burda neyi bulamadığını söyle

 

Come on now now

Hadi şimdi şimdi

 

I wanna give you everything you've been missin' out

Sana kaçırdığın her şeyi vermek istiyorum

 

Just let go and let me love you

Sadece bırak ve izin ver seni seveyim

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll try to make you love me again

Tekrar beni sevmeni sağlamaya çalışacağım

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll give you all my love and then

Sana tüm sevgimi vereceğim ve sonra

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll cry; I'll die and make you mine again

Ağlayacağım; öleceğim, ve seni tekrar benim yapacağım

 

I'm in love with you

Sana aşığım

 

I'll do all you want me to

İstediğin her şeyi yaparım

 

Make me wanna huh-huh

Ha-ha yapmak istememi sağla

 

Make me wanna huh-huh-huh

ha-ha-ha yapmak istememi sağla

 

Nothing in the world that could stop me no sir

Hayatta hiçbir şey beni durduramaz, hayır efendim X3

 

No no no

Hayır hayır hayır

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll try to make you love me again

Tekrar beni sevmeni sağlamaya çalışacağım

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll give you all my love and then

Sana tüm sevgimi vereceğim ve sonra

 

Everyway that I can

Yapabileceğim her şekilde

 

I'll cry; I'll die and make you mine again

Ağlayacağım; öleceğim, ve seni tekrar benim yapacağım

