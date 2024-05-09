Everyway That I can şarkı sözleri (Türkçe) | Sertab Erener 21 yıl sonra Eurovision sahnesine çıkıyor!

Everyway that I can
Yapabileceğim her şekilde
I'll give you all my love and then
Sana tüm sevgimi vereceğim ve sonra
Everyway that I can
Yapabileceğim her şekilde
I'll cry; I'll die and make you mine again
Ağlayacağım; öleceğim, ve seni tekrar benim yapacağım
I'm in love with you
Sana aşığım
I'll do all you want me to
İstediğin her şeyi yaparım
Make me wanna huh-huh
Ha-ha yapmak istememi sağla
Make me wanna huh-huh-huh
ha-ha-ha yapmak istememi sağla
Nothing in the world that could stop me no sir
Hayatta hiçbir şey beni durduramaz, hayır efendim X3
No no no
Hayır hayır hayır
Everyway that I can
Yapabileceğim her şekilde
I'll try to make you love me again
Tekrar beni sevmeni sağlamaya çalışacağım
Everyway that I can
Yapabileceğim her şekilde
I'll give you all my love and then
Sana tüm sevgimi vereceğim ve sonra
Everyway that I can
Yapabileceğim her şekilde
I'll cry; I'll die and make you mine again
Ağlayacağım; öleceğim, ve seni tekrar benim yapacağım