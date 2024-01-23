Oscar heyecanı başladı: İşte bu yılın adayları

Güncelleme Tarihi:
Bu yıl Oscar adaylıklarına Oppenheimer damgasını vurdu. Film, 13 dalda ödüle aday oldu. Onu 11 dalda adaylıkla Poor Things izliyor. Sezon içinde Oppenheimer'ın en yakın rakibi olan Barbie ise 8 adaylıkla yetindi.
Bu yıl da Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunacağı tören 10 Mart'ta ünlü Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleşecek.
Bu yıl adayları Alman oyuncu Zazie Beetz ile Amerikalı aktör Jack Quaid açıkladı.
İŞTE BU YIL ÖDÜL İÇİN YARIŞACAK FİLMLER VE YILDIZLAR
En iyi film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi yönetmen
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert DeNiro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
Barbie
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi özgün senaryo
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
En iyi özgün şarkı
The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi kısa animasyon
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
En iyi görüntü yönetimi
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi orijinal film müziği
American Fiction
Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
En iyi ses
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible 7
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
En iyi belgesel
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
En iyi kısa belgesel
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair ShoP
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
En iyi kurgu
Anatomy of a Fall
Te Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi uluslararası film
Io Capitone
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
Teacher's Lounge
The Zone of Interest