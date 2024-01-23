Oscar heyecanı başladı: İşte bu yılın adayları

Haberin Devamı

Bu yıl Oscar adaylıklarına Oppenheimer damgasını vurdu. Film, 13 dalda ödüle aday oldu. Onu 11 dalda adaylıkla Poor Things izliyor. Sezon içinde Oppenheimer'ın en yakın rakibi olan Barbie ise 8 adaylıkla yetindi.

Bu yıl da Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunacağı tören 10 Mart'ta ünlü Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleşecek.

Bu yıl adayları Alman oyuncu Zazie Beetz ile Amerikalı aktör Jack Quaid açıkladı.

İŞTE BU YIL ÖDÜL İÇİN YARIŞACAK FİLMLER VE YILDIZLAR

Haberin Devamı

En iyi film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi yönetmen

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Annette Bening (Nyad)Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)Carey Mulligan (Maestro)Emma Stone (Poor Things)

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Gözden Kaçmasın Filmdeki rolü uğruna çöktü: Aylarca günde bir tane badem yiyebildi Haberi görüntüle





En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Haberin Devamı

Gözden Kaçmasın Sokakta görseniz ünlü demezsiniz: Büyük oğlum yıllarca benim inşaat işçisi olduğumu sandı Haberi görüntüle





En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert DeNiro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

Barbie

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi özgün senaryo

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

En iyi özgün şarkı

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

I’m Just Ken (Barbie)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Haberin Devamı

En iyi kısa animasyon

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

En iyi görüntü yönetimi

El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi orijinal film müziği

American Fiction

Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

En iyi ses

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible 7

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

En iyi belgesel

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

En iyi kısa belgesel

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair ShoP

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

En iyi kurgu

Anatomy of a Fall

Te Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Haberin Devamı

En iyi uluslararası film

Io Capitone

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

Teacher's Lounge

The Zone of Interest