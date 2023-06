Canlı Transfer Merkezi | Son dakika transfer haberleri: Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor: Icardi ve Dzeko'da son durum

Fenerbahçe are advancing in negotiations to sign Edin Dzeko as free agents. Talks are progressing well, he's the main target and key details are being discussed. 🟡🔵🇧🇦 #Fenerbahçe



Fenerbahçe are also close to appointing Vincenzo Montella as new head coach.