Maç izledi, tutuklandı
İran'da yasağı delmek için erkek kılığında stadyumda maç izleyen 6 kadın tutuklandı.
İran'da kadınların stadda futbol izlemesi yasak. Yasağa karşı çıkan kadınlar, erkek kılığına girerek stada gidiyordu.
İranlı kadın fotoğrafçı Forough Alaei, kendisi de erkek kılığına girerek aynı durumdaki 5 kadınla Şubat'ta maça girmiş ve o anları fotoğraflamıştı.
Forough Alaei'nin fotoğrafları Dünya Basın Fotoğrafı Yarışması'nda ödül almıştı.
KADINLARA OPERASYON
Başta 'Özgür Kadınlar' adlı aktivist grup olmak üzere birçok kişi bu yıl lig başlamadan önce FIFA'ya mektup gönderdi. FIFA, İran'a kadınların stadda olması yönünde bir bildiri gönderdi.
Bunun üzerine İran, ligin başlamasını erteledi. Sonra da 6 ay önce erkek lılığında maça giden Forough Alaei ve diğer 5 kadını tutukladı.
Olay uluslararası tepkilere yol açtı.
@zeinab_perspolisi_ak8 (centre), a 22-year-old woman attends the match between Persepolis and Pars Jonoubi Jam at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, on 14 December 2018. It seems strange to men that a woman has disguised herself as a man to enter the stadium. Some of the male fans looked at her suspiciously, while others didn’t notice that there was a woman next to them. As a female photographer, I'm not permitted to go to the stadium and I also disguised myself as a man to take these photos. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In Iran, there have been restrictions on female fans entering football stadiums for more than forty years. As football is the nation’s most popular sport, the ban has been a controversial public issue. On 1 March 2018, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, to address the issue. Social-media groups also put the president under pressure. On 10 November, some selected groups of women were present for the FIFA president at the stadium when he was attending the AFC Champions League Cup match in Tehran. It was the only time that some female football fans felt that freedom, but they kept fighting for their rights. Some female football fans disguise themselves as men so they can cheer for their teams - an illegal act that can lead to their arrest. These women started a movement named “Zanan-e Rishdar” (“women with beard”) which opposes the ban against Iranian female football fans. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Forough Alaei (@foroughalaei), I am a documentary photographer from Iran and I’ll be sharing my work on the World Press Photo Foundation Instagram Feed this week. I was awarded 1st prize in the Sports, stories category of #WPPh2019 Photo Contest for my project, ‘Crying for Freedom’. Follow the link in the bio to find out more about the winning story. #shotoniphone
