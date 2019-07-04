MENÜ
Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Bir kitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

Dünya
AA - Fotoğraf: AP
04.07.2019 - 14:06, Son Güncelleme:

İran, İngiliz sanatçı Joss Stone'u sınır dışı etti

İngiliz sanatçı Joss Stone, ziyaret için geldiği İran'da ülkeye girişine izin verilmediğini ve gözaltına alınarak, sınır dışı edildiğini açıkladı.

İngiliz soul ve R&B şarkıcısı, söz yazarı ve oyuncu Joss Stone, Instagram hesabından başörtülü şekilde paylaştığı görüntülü mesajında, "İran’a geldik, gözaltına alındık ve sonrasında sınır dışı edildik." dedi.

İran'ın Basra Körfezi'nde yer alan Kiş Adası'na geldiğini aktaran Stone, havalimanındaki yetkililere, konser vermek için değil, İran'ı görmek istediği için geldiğini anlatmaya çalışmasına rağmen kendisine ülkeye giriş izni verilmediğini söyledi.

"HALK KONSERİ VEREMEYECEĞİMİZİN FAKINDAYDIK"

Stone, hesabından paylaştığı mesajında, "Ülkede yasak olduğu için bir halk konseri veremeyeceğimizin fakındaydık. Şahsen bir İran hapishanesine girmeye bayılmıyorum ya da gittiğim ülkelerin politikasını değiştirmeye çalışmıyorum ve insanları da tehlikeye atmak istemiyorum. Görünen o ki yetkililer konser vermeyeceğimize inanmadılar. Bizi kara liste dedikleri bir listeye almışlar bunu da göçmen merkezine gittiğimizde anladık." ifadelerini kullandı.

Gece gözaltına alındığını sabah da sınır dışı edildiğini aktaran Stone, yetkililerin kendisine çok nazik ve kibar davrandığını ancak yaşadığı durum nedeniyle kalbinin kırıldığını dile getirdi.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball

Joss Stone (@jossstone)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

