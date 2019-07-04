İran, İngiliz sanatçı Joss Stone'u sınır dışı etti

HÜRRİYET KURUMSAL

Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Bir kitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.