82'nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film
Oluşturulma Tarihi: Aralık 09, 2024 22:36

Hollywood'da ödül sezonu başladı... Oscar'ın habercisi olarak nitelendirilen Altın Küre (Golden Globes) Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı.

Önümüzdeki yıl 5 Ocak günü sahiplerini bulacak olan ödüllerde adaylık rekorunu kırına film ise Emilia Perez oldu. Film, tam 10 dalda Altın Küre'ye aday gösterildi.

Adayları Mindy Kaling ile Morris Chestnut açıkladı.

İşte belli başlı dallarda bu yıl 82'inci kez verilecek olan Altın  Küre Ödülleri'nin belli başlı dallardaki adayları:

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

EN İYİ FİLM DRAMA
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ
Emilia Perez
Anora
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
All We Imagine as Light (Hindistan)
Emilia Pérez (Fransa)
The Girl with the Needle (Danimarka)
I’m Still Here (Brezilya)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Almanya)
Vermiglio (İtalya)

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- DRAMA
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- DRAMA
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

EN İYİ SENARYO
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building 

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

82nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

TV- EN İYİ KADIN DRAMA OYUNCUSU
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Emma D’arcy – House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun

TV EN İYİ ERKEK DRAMA OYUNCUSU
Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

TV EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Jean Smart – Hacks

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

MİNİ DİZİ - EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime

MİNİ DİZİ EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley

 

#Altın Küre#Altın Küre Ödülleri#Hollywood

