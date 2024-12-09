82'nci Altın Küre adayları belli oldu: İşte yıla damga vuran film

Haberin Devamı

Önümüzdeki yıl 5 Ocak günü sahiplerini bulacak olan ödüllerde adaylık rekorunu kırına film ise Emilia Perez oldu. Film, tam 10 dalda Altın Küre'ye aday gösterildi.

Adayları Mindy Kaling ile Morris Chestnut açıkladı.

İşte belli başlı dallarda bu yıl 82'inci kez verilecek olan Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin belli başlı dallardaki adayları:

EN İYİ FİLM DRAMA

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ

Emilia Perez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

All We Imagine as Light (Hindistan)

Emilia Pérez (Fransa)

The Girl with the Needle (Danimarka)

I’m Still Here (Brezilya)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Almanya)

Vermiglio (İtalya)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- DRAMA

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- DRAMA

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

EN İYİ SENARYO

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

TV- EN İYİ KADIN DRAMA OYUNCUSU

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

TV EN İYİ ERKEK DRAMA OYUNCUSU

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

TV EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU- MÜZİKAL- KOMEDİ

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

MİNİ DİZİ - EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

MİNİ DİZİ EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley