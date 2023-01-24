Hürriyet Arama×
2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Güncelleme Tarihi:

#Oscar Ödülleri#95'İnci Oscar Ödülleri#Akademi Ödülleri
2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı
Oluşturulma Tarihi: Ocak 24, 2023 19:17

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi'nin verdiği Oscar Ödülleri'nin 95'incisi bu yıl gerçekleşecek. Sinema sanatının en çok merak uyandıran ödülleri olarak bilinen Oscar Ödülleri'nin (Akademi Ödülleri) adayları açıklandı. Bu yılki adayları Riz Ahmed ve Allison Williams açıkladı.

Adaylıklar arasında en çok dikkat çeken film tam 11 dalda aday gösterilen Everything Everywhere All At Once oldu. Onu 9'ar adaylıkla The Banshees of Inisherin ve All Quiet on the Western Front izledi.

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Bu yılın adaylıklarında dikkat çeken bir başka ayrıntı da bunca yıllık kariyerinde Tom Cruise'a bir kez daha Oscar şansı verilmesi oldu. Curise'un hem oynadığı hem de yapımcılıklarından birini üstlendiği Top Gun Maverick filmi tam beş dalda ödüle aday gösterildi. Cruise daha önce 2000'de yardımcı oyuncu. 1997'de en iyi erkek oyuncu, 1990'da da yne en iyi erkek oyuncu dallarında aday olmuş ama hepsini başkalarına kaptırmıştı. Elvis, sekiz dalda, The Fabelbmans yedi dalda, Tar ve Top Gun: Maverick altışar dalda aday gösterildi.

Bu yıl 95'incisi yapılacak olan tören 11 Mart'ta Los Angeles'ta gerçekleştirilecek.

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Adayları Riz Ahmed ve Allison Williams açıkladı.

İşte bu yıl 95'inci kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları.

EN İYİ FİLM

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı


Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Argentina, 1985
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KURGU

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

#Oscar Ödülleri#95'İnci Oscar Ödülleri#Akademi Ödülleri

