2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı: Tam 11 dalda adaylık rekoru kırdı

Adaylıklar arasında en çok dikkat çeken film tam 11 dalda aday gösterilen Everything Everywhere All At Once oldu. Onu 9'ar adaylıkla The Banshees of Inisherin ve All Quiet on the Western Front izledi.

Bu yılın adaylıklarında dikkat çeken bir başka ayrıntı da bunca yıllık kariyerinde Tom Cruise'a bir kez daha Oscar şansı verilmesi oldu. Curise'un hem oynadığı hem de yapımcılıklarından birini üstlendiği Top Gun Maverick filmi tam beş dalda ödüle aday gösterildi. Cruise daha önce 2000'de yardımcı oyuncu. 1997'de en iyi erkek oyuncu, 1990'da da yne en iyi erkek oyuncu dallarında aday olmuş ama hepsini başkalarına kaptırmıştı. Elvis, sekiz dalda, The Fabelbmans yedi dalda, Tar ve Top Gun: Maverick altışar dalda aday gösterildi.

Bu yıl 95'incisi yapılacak olan tören 11 Mart'ta Los Angeles'ta gerçekleştirilecek.

Adayları Riz Ahmed ve Allison Williams açıkladı.

İşte bu yıl 95'inci kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları.

EN İYİ FİLM



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU





Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU







Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU





Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU





Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ANİMASYON





Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI





Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM





Argentina, 1985

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KURGU

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick