En son Aragones döneminde bu kadar gol yedi!

Fenerbahçe bu sezon Süper Lig'de oynadığı 11 maçın 10 tanesinde kalesinde gol gördü.

Fenerbahçe toplamda ise kalesinde 16 gol ögrdü. Maç başına 1,45 gibi gol yeme ortalamasına sahip Fenerbahçe, en son Luis Aragones döneminde 2008-09 sezonunda bu kadar gol yemişti.

Fenerbahçe 2008-09 sezonunda 11.haftada 24 gol atıp 16 gol yemişti. Fenerbahçe sözü geçen sezon 11.haftada 19 puan toplayıp 6.sırada kalmıştı.

Sezon Yed.Gol
2017-18 sezonu 16 gol
2016-17 sezonu 10 gol
2015-16 sezonu 9 gol
2014-15 sezonu 12 gol
2013-14 sezonu 11 gol
2012-13 sezonu 10 gol
2011-12 sezonu 9 gol
2010-11 sezonu 14 gol
2009-10 sezonu 7 gol
2008-09 sezonu 16 gol (Ajansspor)

