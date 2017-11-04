En son Aragones döneminde bu kadar gol yedi!

Fenerbahçe toplamda ise kalesinde 16 gol ögrdü. Maç başına 1,45 gibi gol yeme ortalamasına sahip Fenerbahçe, en son Luis Aragones döneminde 2008-09 sezonunda bu kadar gol yemişti.
Fenerbahçe 2008-09 sezonunda 11.haftada 24 gol atıp 16 gol yemişti. Fenerbahçe sözü geçen sezon 11.haftada 19 puan toplayıp 6.sırada kalmıştı.
Sezon Yed.Gol
2017-18 sezonu 16 gol
2016-17 sezonu 10 gol
2015-16 sezonu 9 gol
2014-15 sezonu 12 gol
2013-14 sezonu 11 gol
2012-13 sezonu 10 gol
2011-12 sezonu 9 gol
2010-11 sezonu 14 gol
2009-10 sezonu 7 gol
2008-09 sezonu 16 gol (Ajansspor)