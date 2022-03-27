Hürriyet Arama×
E-bültenlerGünlük Egazete© Copyright 2022 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacılık A.ŞKullanım Koşulları,Gizlilik Politikası,İletişim için bu linklerikullanabilirsiniz. Login olduğunuz taktirde kullanım koşullarınıve gizlilik politikasını kabul etmiş olursunuz.
Hürriyet sondakika haber ios uygulamasıHürriyet sondakika haber android uygulaması
MAGAZİNEKRANDAHAYATSEYAHATSTİLMUCİZE LEZZETLER
Hürriyet Arama
HABERLERKelebek Haberleri Televizyon Haberleri

Oscar ödül töreni hangi kanalda, saat kaçta? İşte 2022 OSCAR ADAYLARI

#Oscar#Oscar Adayları#Oscar Saat Kaçta

Bu yıl 94'üncü kez yapılacak olan Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) kısa bir süre sonra sahiplerini bulacak. Birçok dalda ödüllerin verileceği Oscar törenini canlı yayınla çok sayıda ülkede takip edilecek. Her sene büyük bir ilgi gören Oscar Ödül Töreni 27 Mart 2022 tarihinde gerçekleşecek. Ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. Peki, Oscar ödül töreni hangi kanalda, saat kaçta? İşte 2022 OSCAR ADAYLARI

1/4Oscar ödül töreni hangi kanalda, saat kaçta İşte 2022 OSCAR ADAYLARI

Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022'de canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak. Pazar günü, saat 23.55'te "Oscar'a Doğru" özel yayını ile başlayacak olan yayın akışı, 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni'yle devam edecek.

2/4AYNI FİLMDEN AYNI DALDA İKİ ADAY

AYNI FİLMDEN AYNI DALDA İKİ ADAY

Bu yıl bir filmde oynayan iki oyuncu da aynı anda ödüle aday oldu. The Power of the Dog'da rol alan Jesse Plemons ile aynı filmde yer alan Kode Smit McPhee en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu ödülüne aday gösterildi. Aynı filmdeki performanslarıyla Benedict Cumberbatch en iyi erkek oyuncu, Kirsten Dunst da yardımcı kadın oyuncu dalında aday oldu. The Power of the Dog , Jane Campion'a da en iyi yönetmen dalında adaylık getirdi.

3/4İşte 94üncü Oscar Ödüllerinin adayları:

İşte 94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları:

En iyi film

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal senaryo

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

En iyi belgesel

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

4/4Oscar ödül töreni hangi kanalda, saat kaçta İşte 2022 OSCAR ADAYLARI

En iyi animasyon film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi yabancı film

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

En iyi sinematografi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story

En iyi kurgu

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Kısa Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Kısa animasyon

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

En iyi kısa belgesel

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
En iyi orijinal film müziği

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do

En iyi yapım tasarımı

Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Saç ve makyaj tasarımı

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

En iyi ses

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi görsel efekt

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Haberle ilgili daha fazlası:
#Oscar#Oscar Adayları#Oscar Saat Kaçta