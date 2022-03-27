Oscar ödül töreni hangi kanalda, saat kaçta? İşte 2022 OSCAR ADAYLARI

En iyi animasyon film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



En iyi yabancı film



Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)



En iyi sinematografi

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story



En iyi kurgu



Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!



Live Action Kısa Film



Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold



Kısa animasyon



Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper



En iyi kısa belgesel



Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

En iyi orijinal film müziği



Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog



En iyi orijinal şarkı



Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do



En iyi yapım tasarımı



Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



En iyi kostüm tasarımı



Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Saç ve makyaj tasarımı



Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci



En iyi ses



Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi görsel efekt



Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home