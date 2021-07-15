MENÜ EKSTRA
HÜRRİYET.COM.TR'YE DÖN
e-gazete

E-Gazete ile tüm gelişmeler, bilgisayar, tablet ve telefonunda.

ABONE OL
Bülten Abonelikleri

Hürriyet haberlerinden geri kalma, tüm aboneliklerini yönet ve abone ol.

BÜLTENLERİNİ YÖNET
HaberlerEkonomi HaberleriSon dakika... 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı
GeriEkonomi Son dakika... 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı
MENÜ
  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Ekonomi
Hurriyet.com.tr
Haber Giriş: 15.07.2021 - 09:16 | Son Güncelleme:

Son dakika... 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Son dakika... 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı

Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
https://winexmarkets27.com

Son dakika... 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı


: İlginizi Çekebilir

Borsada kolay işlem ve düşük komisyon için tıklayın

False
  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi