Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? İşte 94'üncü Oscar adayları

2022 Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? sorusu son gelişmeler ile takip ediliyor. Bu yıl 94'üncü kez yapılacak olan Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) adayları Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross açıkladı. Birçok dalda ödüllerin verileceği Oscar törenini canlı yayınla çok sayıda ülkede takip edilecek. Her sene büyük bir ilgi gören Oscar Ödül Töreni 27 Mart 2022 tarihinde gerçekleşecek. Ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
En iyi film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi yönetmen
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog