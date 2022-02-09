Hürriyet Arama×
Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? İşte 94'üncü Oscar adayları

Oscar ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı. Adayları Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross açıkladı. En iyi film, en iyi kadın oyuncu, en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu ve en iyi yönetmen gibi birçok kategoride verilecek olan 94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri listesine Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog filmi damga vurdu. Peki, Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? İşte 94'üncü Oscar adayları

2022 Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? sorusu son gelişmeler ile takip ediliyor. Bu yıl 94'üncü kez yapılacak olan Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) adayları Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross açıkladı. Birçok dalda ödüllerin verileceği Oscar törenini canlı yayınla çok sayıda ülkede takip edilecek. Her sene büyük bir ilgi gören Oscar Ödül Töreni 27 Mart 2022 tarihinde gerçekleşecek. Ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

TÖREN NE ZAMAN?

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

OSCAR ADAYLARI KİMLER?

En iyi film

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

En iyi yönetmen

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

