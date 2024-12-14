×
HABERLERSpor HaberleriBasketbol Haberleri

TOFAŞ'a ilk mağlubiyetini Fenerbahçe Beko yaşattı

Güncelleme Tarihi:

#Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi#Fenerbahçe Beko#TOFAŞ
Oluşturulma Tarihi: Aralık 14, 2024 22:37

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi 10. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, TOFAŞ'ı 90-88 mağlup etti ve rakibine bu sezonun ilk yenilgisini yattırdı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz, Polat Parlak, Alper Gökçebel

Fenerbahçe Beko: Colson 12, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu, Guduric 18, Melli 8, Marjanovic 4, Baldwin 6, Sertaç Şanlı 12, Mays 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Hayes 17, Biberovic 10

TOFAŞ: Reed 16, Perez 31, Yiğitcan Saybir 5, Pasecniks 8, Obrien 11, Trifunovic 4, Demircan Demir, Berk Demir, Bankston 13

1. Periyot: 24-21

Devre: 50-40

3. Periyot: 74-66

