İSTANBUL ANADOLU 13. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM THE ISTANBUL ANATOLIAN 13TH FAMILY COURT

CASE FILE NO : 2022/838 CASE

DECISION NO : 2023/353

DEFENDANT : HUSSEİN KAMİLAY- 21 GREENVALLEY DRIVE MEADOW HEIGHTS MELBOURNE /VICTORIA 3048/ AUSTRALIA

In the Recognition and Enforcement case filed by the Plaintiff SEVGİ KAMİLAY against the Defendant HUSSEİN KAMİLAY, the proceedings conducted before our Court have been concluded.

JUDGMENT: For the reasons explained above, it is hereby resolved that:

THE REQUEST SHALLO BE ACCEPTED, and

1- the judgment of the Melbourne Family Law Court, Form 39, File No. ML 6849/99, finalized on 01/10/1999, concerning the divorce between SEVGİ KAMİLAY (T.R. ID No. 28411462828), born on 13/03/1979 in Osmancık, daughter of Abdullah and Fatma, registered in the population records of Çorum Province, Osmancık District, Güney Neighborhood/Village, Volume 5, Household 234, Serial No. 1, and HÜSEYİN KAMİLAY, son of Tonguz Kamilay and Vedia Hüseyin, born on 02/11/1973 in Pelatusa, an Australian national, shall be RECOGNIZED AND ENFORCED pursuant to Article 58 of Law No. 5718,

2- the litigation costs in the amount of 189.90 TRY (comprising the advance fee, application fee, notification–correspondence expenses) incurred by the plaintiff SHALL BE COLLECTED FROM THE DEFENDANT AND PAID TO THE PLAINTIFF, and that the unused portion of the cost advance deposited by the plaintiff SHALL BE REFUNDED TO THE PLAINTIFF after the decision becomes final,

3-the missing portion of the court fee in the amount of 99.20 TRY, which must be collected as of the date of the decision, SHALL BE COLLECTED FROM THE DEFENDANT AND RECORDED AS REVENUE TO THE TREASURY,

4- Since the plaintiff was represented by counsel, that, in accordance with the Minimum Attorneyship Fee Tariff in force on the date of the decision, the fixed attorney’s fee of 9,200.00 TRY SHALL BE COLLECTED FROM THE DEFENDANT AND PAID TO THE PLAINTIFF.

This decision was read out and explained openly, in the presence of the plaintiff’s attorney, with the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal within two weeks from the date of service, pursuant to Article 345 of the Code of Civil Procedure. 25/04/2023

This announcement is hereby made by way of publication in lieu of personal service. 09/12/2025

