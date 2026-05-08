İSTANBUL ANADOLU 11. ASLİYE TİCARET MAHKEMESİ

ANNOUNCEMENT

T.R. ISTANBUL ANATOLIAN 11TH COMMERCIAL COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE

BASE NO: 2022/209 Base

DEFENDANT: RECA EDUCATION LTD

Address: RECA LTD. EDUCATION PO.BOX: 709 KİGALİ / RWANDA

In summary,the plaintiff's attorney stated in his lawsuit petition that the client company is one of the subsidiaries of Kaynak Holding A.Ş., that it produced by othergroup companies and that it generally exports educational materials, and that although thay attempted tocollect the receivables from the companies abroad, and therefore from the defendant companyas a result of the failure to collect the sales pricess of the client between 2021-2016, no result could be obtained, without prejudice to tha rights to claim and sue for excess, it has requested and sued that the receivables of 157.675,29.- American Dollars be collected from the defendant together with the highest foreign currency deposit interest applied to the banks as of the invoice date;

İt has been decided that asthe notifications made to the known foreign addresses of the defendant RECA EDUCATION LTD have been returned free of charge, despite all the researchesmade,the address for the use of notification could not be determined, therefore, the case petition be annunced. It is announced that this lawsuit petition and the announcement of the hearing date will be deemed to have been notified to the defendant 15 days after the announcement date.04/09/2024

#ilangovtr Basın no ILN02464051