İSTANBUL 5. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

İSTANBUL 5. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN

ESAS NO: 2018/306 Esas

KARAR NO: 2023/932

Davacı Kornar Toygar ile davalı Lacey Brook Thıbodeaux arasında mahkememizde görülmekte olan boşanma davasının açık yargılaması sonucunda

Davalı LACEY BROOK THIBODEAUX 'a tebligat yapılamamış olup ilanen tebliğine karar verilmiştir.

Mahkememizin 2018/306 esas 22023/932 karar sayılı 10/07/2023 tarihli ilamı ile;

HÜKÜM :

1- Davacının davasını kabulü ile; ANKARA İli, ALTINDAĞ İlçesi, HACIBAYRAM Mahallesi, Cilt:93, Hane:1961, BSN:24'de nüfusa kayıtlı, KEMAL ve ASİYE NURCAN 'dan olma, İSTANBUL 19/02/1977doğumlu, 10444101522T.C Kimlik Nolu, KORNAR TOYGAR ile Amerika Birleşik Devletleri Uyruklu LACEY BROOK THIBODEAUX'un Türk Medeni Kanunun 166/1 Maddesi uyarınca BOŞANMALARINA,

2- Peşin alınan harcın maktu karar ve ilam harcından mahsubu ile bakiye 144 TL harcın davalıdan tahsiline,

3- Davacı tarafça yapılan toplam 233,30 TL masrafın (başlangıçta yatırılan harç+tebligat+müzekkere) davalıdan tahsili ile davacıya verilmesine,

4- Davacı vekili lehine hüküm tarihinde yürürlükte bulunan avukatlık asgari ücret tarifesi uyarınca belirlenen 9200 TL maktu vekalet ücretinin davalıdan tahsili ile davacıya verilmesine,

5- Davalı tarafça masraf yapılmadığından bu hususta karar verilmesine yer olmadığına,

6- Karar kesinleştiğinde karardan 2 suretin kararın infazı için İstanbul Nüfus Müdürlüğüne gönderilmesine,

7-Kullanılmayan gider avansının karar kesinleştiğinde talep halinde davacıya iadesine, Karar verilmiş olup İşbu bu mahkeme kararının ilan tarihinden itibaren 1 hafta sonra başlamak üzere 2 hafta içerisinde İstanbul Bölge Adliye Mahkemesine istinaf edilmediği takdirde kesinleşeceği hususu ilanen tebliğ olunur. 07/02/2024

NOTİCE

FROM ISTANBUL 5.th FAMILY COURT

FILE NO: 2018/306 Esas

DECİSİON NO: 2023/932

You are hereby notificd and notified As a result of the open trial of the divorce case pending in ourcourt between the claimant Kornar Toygar and the defendant Lacey Brook Thibodeaux, thedefendant LACEY BROOK THIBODEAULX could not be notified and it was decided to notify itpublicly.

With the decision of our court dated 10/07/2023 with file number 2018/306 and decision number 2023/932;

DECİSİON:

The decision has been made;

1- With the acceptance of the claimant's case; to THE DIVORCE OF KORNAR TOYGAR,registered in ANKARA Province, ALTINDAĞ District, HACIBAYRAM District, Volumc: 93,Houschold: 1961. BSN: 24, bom to KEMAL and ASİYE NURCAN, born in İSTANBUL in19/02/1977, TR ID Number 10444101522, with LACEY BROOK THIBODEAUX, citizen ofUnited States of America, in accordance with Article 166/1 of the Turkish Civil Code,

2- To deducting the advance fee from the fixed decision and judgment fee and collecting theremaining 144 TL fee from the defendant,

3- The total cost of 233.30 TL incurred by the claimant party (initially paid fee 4 notification *memorandum) will be collected from the defendant and given to the claimant,

4- In favor of the claimant's attomey, the fixed attomey fee of 9200 TL, determined in accordancewith the attorney's minimum wage tariff in effect on the date of the verdict, will be collected fromthe defendant and given to the claimant,

5- Since no expense was incurred by the defendant party, there is no need to make a decision on thisissue,

6- When the decision is finalized, 2 copics of the decision will be sent to the İstanbul Civil Registryfor execution of the decision,

7- To return the unused expense advance to the claimant upon reguest when the decision becomesfinal.

Itis notified that this court decision will become finalize unless an appeal is made to the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice within 2 weeks, starting | week after the date of announcement. 07/02/2024

