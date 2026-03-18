İSTANBUL 1. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

T.R. ISTANBUL 1st FAMILY COURT

File No: 2015/190 Esas

Date:10.03.2026

ANNOUNCEMENT

Due to the Divorce ((Contested) based on the breakdown of the marriage union) lawsuit filed by the plaintiff LIDIYA HAMISSI MBEYELA against the defendant ABDU HAMISSI MBEYELA, which is being heard in our court; and since a valid address for notification could not be determined for the defendant ABDU HAMISSI MBEYELA despite all searches,

In its judgment dated 25/12/2025, numbered 2015/190 Esas and 2025/30 Karar, our Court has ruled;

"With the acceptance of the lawsuit;

It has been decided that LIDIYA HAMISSI MBEYELA, daughter of AMANUEL and ASLEFHE, born in ADDIS ABABA on 27/03/1978, T.R. ID No: 50356225312, registered in population of Siirt Province, Kurtalan District, Çayırlı neighborhood/village, Vol No: 10, House No: 81, BSN:1 and ABDU HAMISSI MBEYELA, son of HAMISSI ISSA and AMINA MUNGIA, born in TANZANIA on 10/05/1975, registered at the same location BE DIVORCED in accordance with Article 166/1 of the Turkish Civil Code (TMK),

The custody of the parties' mutual child, DEBORA HAMISSI MBEYELA, T.R. ID No: 19325245034, born in Kağıthane on 26/05/2009, be given to the mother as a temporary measure and permanently after the decision becomes final,

For the ESTABLISHMENT OF A PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP between the mutual child DEBORA and the father, as a temporary measure and after the decision becomes final; the father shall take the child from her current location and return her to the same location at the end of the period, provided that he meets her needs while she is with him, during the following times: from 10:00 on Saturday to 18:00 on Sunday of the first and third weeks of each month; from 10:00 on the second day of religious holidays to 18:00 on the third day; during the first mid-term break in November from 10:00 on Monday to 18:00 on the following Sunday; during the second week of the semester break from 10:00 on Saturday to 18:00 on the following Saturday; between 10:00 on July 15th and 18:00 on August 15th; and between 10:00 and 18:00 on Father's Day,

It is ordered as a temporary measure that the parties' mutual child, DEBORA HAMISSI MBEYELA, be allowed to travel abroad for international entry/exit procedures without seeking the consent of the father ABDU HAMISSI MBEYELA,

Regarding the fixed judgment fee of 615.40 TL required by Article 21 of the Fees Law No. 492; after deducting the advance fee of 25.20 TL, the remaining balance of 590.20 TL shall be collected from the defendant and recorded as revenue for the treasury,

The total litigation cost of 2,043.08 TL, consisting of 25.20 TL advance fee, 25.20 TL application fee, expenses for 11 physical notifications, writs, and postage, and 1,992.68 TL expert witness fee, paid by the plaintiff shall be collected from the defendant and paid to the plaintiff.

Since the plaintiff was represented by an attorney during the trial process, a fixed attorney fee of 45,000.00 TL, determined in accordance with the Minimum Attorneyship Fee Tariff as of the date of the decision, shall be collected from the defendant and paid to the plaintiff,

A total litigation cost of 17,525.50 TL, consisting of 40.50 TL for 5 e-notifications covered by the crime budget, 9,000.00 TL for 2 expert witness fees, 10 TL for 5 KEP [Registered Electronic Mail] fees, and 8,475.00 TL for international announcement notification fees, shall be collected from the defendant and recorded as revenue for the treasury,

Since there are no litigation costs incurred by the defendant, no decision is required on this matter,

Any remaining balance of the advance for expenses shall be returned to the party who deposited it once the decision becomes final,”

Pursuant to Article 31 of the Notification Law, it is hereby NOTIFIED BY ANNOUNCEMENT to the defendant ABDU HAMISSI MBEYELA, in lieu of service, that the reasoned decision documents shall be deemed served 7 days after the date of the announcement, and that the decision will become final if no appeal is filed by the parties within two weeks from the date of service. 10/03/2026

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