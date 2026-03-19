BAKIRKÖY 7. SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİ

TR. BAKIRKOY 7 TH CİVİL COURT OF PEACE

ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT

Base No :2025/452 Base

Heir : Diğde Deniz Altunyurt - 43049052388 - Orleans, Ontario, Canada

Case : Opening the will

Date of Case : 10/04/2025

Date of Hearing: 29/09/2026

Despite all investigations, the address of the heir whose identity and address information is written above could not be determined and is considered unknown, therefore, in accordance with Articles 28 and subseguent articles of the Notification Law, be sent to the foreign representation of the country where the heir was last registered, provided that the heir must submit a petition or a receipt to our court within one month from the date of notification; this document, prepared by Altan Altunyurt ID no, 43160048680 at the 34th Notary Public of Istanbul on 07/08/2014 numbered 19612, states: 1. I begueath my apartment located at Bakırköy Kartaltepe Mah. Faik Köksal Sk N. 16/5 541 parcel, which I own, to my wife Neslihan Kilimcioğulları. 2. I begueath my automobile with license plate 34 EK 9945, which I own, to Neslihan Kilimcioğulları. If I sell this automobile and buy a new one, I also begueath my new automobile to her. 3. I begueath all my money in Turkish Lira and foreign currency in fixed and demand deposit accounts in banks to my wife Neslihan Kilimcioğulları. I begueath to my wife Nesiihan only 20% of the cash, to Leyla Altunyurt (10%) and Ayten Altunyurt (10%). 4. I disinherit my son and daughter because of their ill-treatment and failure to visit me during my illness. İn response to the handwritten will stating, Due to reserved shares, my daughter's share in my apartment in Bakırköy Akatlar and Fatih Kızilelma is due to her consent (and in return for the reserved shares of both of them, I transferred my shares in my apartment in Bakırköy Akatlar and Fatih Kızilelma to my son Erden, therefore they have no reserved share claims. 5. My wife, Nesliha Kilimcioğulları, has a claim for severance pay because she worked for me for over 15 years before our marriage. When calculating the assets and liabilities of the estate, it is my will that this work be calculated as my debt (should my children claim a share of the inheritance), this debt, which she does not claim because she is my wife, shall be calculated with interest and paid first if my children claim a share of the inheritance." Regarding this will written as handwriting, It is hereby notified by ANNOUNCMENT that the heir to appear in person at our court hearing on September 29, 2026, to state whether or not she accepts the will, If she does not appear and make a statement, it will be considered that they do not accept the will. if the party fails to file a lawsuit against the will within ONE MONTH and notify our court, they will be deemed to have accepted the will as is.

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