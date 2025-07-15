ADANA 5. SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİ

REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE

5TH CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

ADANA

Number : 2023 / 992 Esas

Subject : Announcement Text

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM 5TH CIVIL COURT OF PEACE ADANADefendant Mustafa Onur Çayır, son of Nizamettin and Gülseren, born on 04.12.1984 in Adana, his residence address was 919 N 19th St. Philadelphia, 19130/ the United States but now his address is unknown.

A lawsuit has filed by the plaintiff, Demirbilek Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi in the 5th Civil Court of Peace Adana under file number 2023/992 Esas for the elimination of joint ownership regarding the immovable property located in Adana Province, Seyhan District, Hanedan Neighborhood, Zehreoğlu Location, Plot 317, Parcel 2. Due to the impossibility of serving notice to the defendant, Mustafa Onur Çayır, via the consulate, it has been decided to serve notice by public announcement. The defendant Mustafa Onur Çayır is hereby notified that he must submit a written defense petition within to weeks, clarly stating all evidence and specifying which facts the evidence supports. He is also required to attach all evidencein this possession to the his petition and provide information in the petiton that will enable the acquisition of any additional documents or files from other sources. Furthermore, the defendant must personally attend the hearing or be represented by an attorney at the 5th Civil Court of Peace Adana hearing room on 27/11/2025 at 09:40 AM. Otherwise, the hearing will proceed in his absence, and he will forfeit the right to object the proceedings. The announcement serves as valid notice, and the case petition and hearing date are deemed duly served seven days after the date of this announcement.

#ilangovtr Basın no ILN02258342