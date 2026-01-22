Heyecan dorukta! Oscar adayları açıklandı

Güncelleme Tarihi:
Bu yıl 98'inci kez düzenlenecek olan ödüllerin adayları açıklandı. Adayları Samuel Goldwyn Tiyatrosu'nda Danielle Brooks ve Lewis Pullman açıkladı.
Tören 15 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda yapılacak.
İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları:
En iyi film
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
En iyi yönetmen
Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Stellen Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
En iyi orijinal senaryo
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
En iyi casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
En iyi uzun metraj animasyon
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
En iyi uluslararası film
Sirat
The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
The Voice of Hind Rajab
En iyi uzun metraj belgesel
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
En iyi kısa belgesel
"All Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: "Were and Are Gone""
"The Devil is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
En iyi kısa animasyon film
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
En iyi yapım tasarımı
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
En iyi makyaj ve saç
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
En iyi görsel efekt
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
En iyi ses
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
En iyi orijinal şarkı
Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
I Lied to You (Sinners)
Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi)
Train Dreams (Train Dreams)