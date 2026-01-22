Heyecan dorukta! Oscar adayları açıklandı

Haberin Devamı

Bu yıl 98'inci kez düzenlenecek olan ödüllerin adayları açıklandı. Adayları Samuel Goldwyn Tiyatrosu'nda Danielle Brooks ve Lewis Pullman açıkladı.

Tören 15 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda yapılacak.

İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları:

En iyi film

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams





En iyi yönetmen

Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellen Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

En iyi orijinal senaryo

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

En iyi casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

En iyi uzun metraj animasyon

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

En iyi uluslararası film

Sirat

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

The Voice of Hind Rajab

En iyi uzun metraj belgesel

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

En iyi kısa belgesel

"All Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: "Were and Are Gone""

"The Devil is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

En iyi kısa animasyon film

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

En iyi yapım tasarımı

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

En iyi makyaj ve saç

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

En iyi görsel efekt

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

En iyi ses

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)

Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)

I Lied to You (Sinners)

Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)