Game Of Thrones oyuncusu Diana Rigg Young hayatını kaybetti! Diana Rigg Young kimdir?

1959 A Midsummer Night's Dream Bit part TV film

1963 The Sentimental Agent Francy Wilde Episode: "A Very Desirable Plot"

1964 Festival Adriana Episode: "The Comedy of Errors"

1964 Armchair Theatre Anita Fender Episode: "The Hothouse"

1965 ITV Play of the Week Bianca Episode: "Women Beware Women"

1965–68 The Avengers Emma Peel Main role (51 episodes)

1970 ITV Saturday Night Theatre Liz Jardine Episode: "Married Alive"

1973–74 Diana Diana Smythe Main role (15 episodes)

1974 Affairs of the Heart Grace Gracedew Episode: "Grace"

1975 In This House of Brede Philippa TV film

1975 The Morecambe & Wise Show Nell Gwynne Sketch in Christmas Show

1977 Three Piece Suite Various Regular role (6 bölüm)

1979 Oresteia Clytemnestra TV miniseries

1980 The Marquise Eloise TV film

1981 Hedda Gabler Hedda Gabler TV film

1982 Play of the Month (BBC) Rita Allmers Episode: Little Eyolf

1982 Witness for the Prosecution Christine Vole TV film

1983 King Lear Regan TV film

1985 Bleak House Lady Honoria Dedlock TV miniseries

1986 The Worst Witch Miss Constance Hardbroom TV film

1987 A Hazard of Hearts Lady Harriet Vulcan TV film

1989 The Play on One Lydia Episode: "Unexplained Laughter"

1989 Mother Love Helena Vesey TV miniseries

British Academy Television Award for Best Actress

Broadcast Press Guild Award for Best Actress

1992 Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris Mme. Colbert TV film

1993 Road to Avonlea Lady Blackwell Episode: "The Disappearance"

1993 Running Delilah Judith TV film

1993 Screen Two Baroness Frieda von Stangel Episode: "Genghis Cohn"

Aday gösterildi – CableACE Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

1995 Zoya Evgenia TV film

1995 The Haunting of Helen Walker Mrs. Grose TV film

1996 The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders Mrs. Golightly TV film

1996 Samson and Delilah Mara TV film

1997 Rebecca Mrs. Danvers TV miniseries

Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie

1998 The American Madame de Bellegarde TV film

1998–2000 The Mrs Bradley Mysteries Mrs. Adela Bradley Main role

2000 In the Beginning Mature Rebeccah TV film

2001 Victoria & Albert Baroness Lehzen TV miniseries

Aday gösterildi – Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie

2003 Murder in Mind Jill Craig Episode: "Suicide"

2003 Charles II: The Power and The Passion Queen Henrietta Maria TV miniseries

2006 Extras Herself Episode: "Daniel Radcliffe"

2013–present Game of Thrones Olenna Tyrell Seasons 3, 4, 5, 6, 7,

Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (2013, 2014)

Aday gösterildi – Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (2013, 2014, 2015)

Aday gösterildi – Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series (2013, 2014)

Aday gösterildi – Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (2015)

2013 Doctor Who Mrs. Winifred Gillyflower Episode: "The Crimson Horror"

2015 Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero Mayor Pink Panda (voice) Episode: "Babypocalypse"

2015 You, Me and the Apocalypse Sutton TV series

2015 Professor Branestawm Returns Lady Pagwell TV film