2022 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Bu yıl 64'üncü kez verilecek olan Grammy Ödülleri için 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da tören düzenlenecek. İşte 2022 Grammy adayları...
YILIN KAYDI
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
YILIN ŞARKISI
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
EN İYİ SOLO PERFORMANS
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYIT
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - The Business
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANS
Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
EN İYİ PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBÜMÜ
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
EN İYİ MELODİK RAP PERFORMANS
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby - Hurricane
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
EN İYİ KLİP
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ
Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul