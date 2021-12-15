Oscar'ın ayak sesleri: Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Hürriyet Arama×
E-bültenlerGünlük Egazete© Copyright 2021 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacılık A.ŞKullanım Koşulları,Gizlilik Politikası,İletişim için bu linklerikullanabilirsiniz. Login olduğunuz taktirde kullanım koşullarınıve gizlilik politikasını kabul etmiş olursunuz.
Hürriyet sondakika haber ios uygulamasıHürriyet sondakika haber android uygulaması
MAGAZİNEKRANDAHAYATSEYAHATSTİLMUCİZE LEZZETLER
Hürriyet Arama
Ve kar Marmarada 10 kent alarmda... Meteorolojiden peş peşe uyarılarVe kar Marmara'da! 10 kent alarmda... Meteoroloji'den peş peşe uyarılar#Meteoroloji
Hamsi firarda Neden gidiyorlar Balık her zaman doğrusunu yaptı...Hamsi firarda! Neden gidiyorlar? 'Balık her zaman doğrusunu yaptı...'#Balıkçılık
Fenerbahçe için Emre Belözoğlu iddiası Başını taşlara vuruyor, maç kasetlerini izlese...Fenerbahçe için Emre Belözoğlu iddiası! "Başını taşlara vuruyor, maç kasetlerini izlese..."#Fenerbahçe
İkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak... Herkes merak ediyor Kim nasıl etkilenecekİkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak... Herkes merak ediyor! Kim nasıl etkilenecek?#3600 Ek Gösterge
Kahreden gerçek Vefat haberini hastanede aldı...Kahreden gerçek! Vefat haberini hastanede aldı...#Gülçin Ergül
Altın fiyatlarında neler oluyor Herkesin gözü saat 22:00deAltın fiyatlarında neler oluyor? Herkesin gözü saat 22:00'de#Altın
Tarihi karar Temsilciler Meclisinden flaş adımTarihi karar! Temsilciler Meclisi'nden flaş adım#ABD
Fenerbahçede Pereira kararı verildi Beşiktaş maçında...Fenerbahçe'de Pereira kararı verildi! Beşiktaş maçında...#Fenerbahçe
Atık şişeler puan olarak geri dönecekAtık şişeler puan olarak geri dönecek#Geri Dönüşüm
Musleranın yerine yerli kaleci geliyor Ocakta sürpriz takas...Muslera'nın yerine yerli kaleci geliyor! Ocak'ta sürpriz takas...#Galatasaray
Konut satışında patlama Vatandaş eve neden koştuKonut satışında patlama! Vatandaş eve neden koştu?#Gayrimenkul
‘Tek suçu düşünmek’ dediğiniz tıp öğrencisi terörist çıkarsa‘Tek suçu düşünmek’ dediğiniz tıp öğrencisi terörist çıkarsa#CHP
49 yaşındaki Defne Samyeli, genç kızlara taş çıkardı...Derin dekolte49 yaşındaki Defne Samyeli, genç kızlara taş çıkardı...Derin dekolte! #Defne Samyeli
Sedyede cinsel saldırı davası: Doktorun 10 yıl hapsi isteniyorSedyede cinsel saldırı davası: Doktorun 10 yıl hapsi isteniyor#Doktor
Mustafa Sandal ile Melis Sütşurup evleniyor... Tarih belli olduMustafa Sandal ile Melis Sütşurup evleniyor... Tarih belli oldu!#Mustafa Sandal
HABERLERKelebek Haberleri Hayat Haberleri

Oscar'ın ayak sesleri: Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

#Altın Küre 2022#Altın Küre Adayları#Oscar Ödülleri
Oscarın ayak sesleri: Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Sinema sektöründe büyük ödül geceleri için geri sayım başladı. Oscar Ödülleri'nin (Akademi Ödülleri) habercisi olarak nitelendirilen Altın Küre (Golden Globes) adayları açıklandı Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından verilen ödüllerde The Power of the Dog ve Belfast adlı filmler yedişer adaylıkla öne çıktı.

Haberin Devamı

İşte 2022'de verilecek olan Altın Küre adayları.

SİNEMA

En İyi film (Komedi / Müzikal)
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story

En İyi Film (Dram)
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film 
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

En İyi Senaryo (Sinema Filmi)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Haberin Devamı

Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

TELEVİZYON

DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession

KOMEDİ
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

ERKEK OYUNCU (Drama)
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong- Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin

KADIN OYUNCU (Drama)
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose

ERKEK OYUNCU (Komedi)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Haberin Devamı

KADIN OYUNCU (Komedi)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks

ERKEK OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

KADIN OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Katte Winslet – Mare of Easttown

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

Haberin Devamı

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Haberle ilgili daha fazlası:
#Altın Küre 2022#Altın Küre Adayları#Oscar Ödülleri

BAKMADAN GEÇME!

Baba Vanga’nın 2022 kehanetleri ortaya çıktı İşte bu yıl bizi bekleyen 6 felaket...

Baba Vanga’nın 2022 kehanetleri ortaya çıktı! İşte bu yıl bizi bekleyen 6 felaket...

#BABA Vanga
İkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak.... 3600 ek gösterge kimi, nasıl etkileyecek

İkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak.... 3600 ek gösterge kimi, nasıl etkileyecek?

#3600 Ek Gösterge
Son dakika: Koronavirüsü bilen Bill Gatesten flaş tahmin... Çok konuşulacak 2022 öngörüsü

Son dakika: Koronavirüsü bilen Bill Gates'ten flaş tahmin... Çok konuşulacak 2022 öngörüsü

#Bill Gates

BAKMADAN GEÇME!

Baba Vanga’nın 2022 kehanetleri ortaya çıktı İşte bu yıl bizi bekleyen 6 felaket...

Baba Vanga’nın 2022 kehanetleri ortaya çıktı! İşte bu yıl bizi bekleyen 6 felaket...

#BABA Vanga
İkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak.... 3600 ek gösterge kimi, nasıl etkileyecek

İkramiyeler ve maaşlarda artış yaşanacak.... 3600 ek gösterge kimi, nasıl etkileyecek?

#3600 Ek Gösterge
Son dakika: Koronavirüsü bilen Bill Gatesten flaş tahmin... Çok konuşulacak 2022 öngörüsü

Son dakika: Koronavirüsü bilen Bill Gates'ten flaş tahmin... Çok konuşulacak 2022 öngörüsü

#Bill Gates