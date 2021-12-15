Oscar'ın ayak sesleri: Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Haberin Devamı

İşte 2022'de verilecek olan Altın Küre adayları.

SİNEMA

En İyi film (Komedi / Müzikal)

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

En İyi Film (Dram)

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

En İyi Senaryo (Sinema Filmi)

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

TELEVİZYON

DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession

KOMEDİ

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

ERKEK OYUNCU (Drama)

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong- Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

KADIN OYUNCU (Drama)

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

ERKEK OYUNCU (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

KADIN OYUNCU (Komedi)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

ERKEK OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

KADIN OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Katte Winslet – Mare of Easttown

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso