Oscar'ın ayak sesleri: Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

İşte 2022'de verilecek olan Altın Küre adayları.
En İyi film (Komedi / Müzikal)
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
En İyi Film (Dram)
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
En İyi Senaryo (Sinema Filmi)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
TELEVİZYON
DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession
KOMEDİ
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
ERKEK OYUNCU (Drama)
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong- Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
KADIN OYUNCU (Drama)
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
ERKEK OYUNCU (Komedi)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
KADIN OYUNCU (Komedi)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
ERKEK OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
KADIN OYUNCU (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Katte Winslet – Mare of Easttown
YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso