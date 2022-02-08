2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Hürriyet Arama×
E-bültenlerGünlük Egazete© Copyright 2021 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacılık A.ŞKullanım Koşulları,Gizlilik Politikası,İletişim için bu linklerikullanabilirsiniz. Login olduğunuz taktirde kullanım koşullarınıve gizlilik politikasını kabul etmiş olursunuz.
Hürriyet sondakika haber ios uygulamasıHürriyet sondakika haber android uygulaması
MAGAZİNEKRANDAHAYATSEYAHATSTİLMUCİZE LEZZETLER
Hürriyet Arama
Pekinde skandal anlar Hepsini ağlayarak anlattıPekin'de skandal anlar! Hepsini ağlayarak anlattı #Pekin Kış Olimpiyat Oyunları
Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu cinayetinde yeni detaylar... Ali Yasakın ifadesi ortaya çıktıŞafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu cinayetinde yeni detaylar... Ali Yasak'ın ifadesi ortaya çıktı#Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu
1 ayın zirvesini gördü Bitcoin’de yükseliş hareketi mi başlıyor1 ayın zirvesini gördü! Bitcoin’de yükseliş hareketi mi başlıyor?#Kripto Para Piyasaları
Hablemitoğlu suikastının katil zanlısı Nuri Gökhan Bozkır tutuklandıHablemitoğlu suikastının katil zanlısı Nuri Gökhan Bozkır tutuklandı#Nuri Gökhan Bozkır
Kesinti sonrası fatura kararı Bakan Dönmez açıkladı...Kesinti sonrası fatura kararı! Bakan Dönmez açıkladı...#Fatih Dönmez
Putin-Macron görüşmesi sosyal medyayı salladı Tuzu uzatır mısın lütfenPutin-Macron görüşmesi sosyal medyayı salladı! 'Tuzu uzatır mısın lütfen?'#Macron
Satışı gündemdeydi... Dev şirkette deprem CEO gidiyor... 2 bin 800 kişi işten çıkarılıyorSatışı gündemdeydi... Dev şirkette deprem! CEO gidiyor... 2 bin 800 kişi işten çıkarılıyor#Peloton
Köyceğiz Gölü taştı Herkes seferber olduKöyceğiz Gölü taştı! Herkes seferber oldu#Muğla
Selçuk Bayraktar hedefi açıkladı Azerbaycanda hayata geçirilecekSelçuk Bayraktar hedefi açıkladı! Azerbaycan'da hayata geçirilecek#Selçuk Bayraktar
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlundan İsrail açıklamasıDışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu'ndan İsrail açıklaması#Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Kibar hırsız şoke etti Buyurun size 200 dolarKibar hırsız şoke etti! 'Buyurun size 200 dolar' #ABD
Bir Kadir Şeker vakası daha Hayali komando olmaktı, hayalleri yıkıldıBir Kadir Şeker vakası daha! 'Hayali komando olmaktı, hayalleri yıkıldı'#Eskişehir
Macrondan peşe peşe flaş açıklamalar Ukraynaya söz verdi...Macron'dan peşe peşe flaş açıklamalar! Ukrayna'ya söz verdi...#Macron
Ünlü isme tepki İngilizce bilmeyen işçiler sinir bozucuÜnlü isme tepki! 'İngilizce bilmeyen işçiler sinir bozucu' #Jadé Tuncdoruk
Şişeniz sizi şişmanlatıyor olabilir... ‘Tek risk kilo alımı değil…’Şişeniz sizi şişmanlatıyor olabilir... ‘Tek risk kilo alımı değil…’#Plastikler
HABERLERKelebek Haberleri Hayat Haberleri

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

#Oscar#94. Oscar Ödülleri#Akademi Ödülleri
2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Bu yıl 94'üncü kez verilecek olan Oscar ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı. Adayları Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross açıkladı. Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

Haberin Devamı

Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog 12 dalda adaylıkla listede öne çıktı. Onu 10 dalda aday gösterilen Dune izledi.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

 AYNI FİLMDEN  AYNI DALDA İKİ ADAY
Bu yıl bir filmde oynayan iki oyuncu da aynı anda ödüle aday oldu. The Power of the Dog'da rol alan Jesse Plemons ile aynı filmde yer alan Kode Smit McPhee en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu ödülüne aday gösterildi. Aynı filmdeki performanslarıyla Benedict Cumberbatch en iyi erkek oyuncu, Kirsten Dunst da yardımcı kadın oyuncu dalında aday oldu. The Power of the Dog , Jane Campion'a da en iyi yönetmen dalında adaylık getirdi.  

İşte 94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları:

En iyi film

Haberin Devamı

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

En iyi yönetmen

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

En iyi kadın oyuncu

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

En iyi erkek oyuncu

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Haberin Devamı

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal senaryo

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

En iyi belgesel
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

En iyi animasyon film

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi yabancı film

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Haberin Devamı

En iyi sinematografi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story

En iyi kurgu
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Kısa film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Kısa animasyon

2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı


Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

En iyi kısa belgesel
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies

En iyi orijinal film müziği
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal şarkı
Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do

En iyi yapım tasarımı
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Haberin Devamı

En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Saç ve makyaj tasarımı
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

En iyi ses
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

En iyi görsel efekt
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Haberle ilgili daha fazlası:
#Oscar#94. Oscar Ödülleri#Akademi Ödülleri

BAKMADAN GEÇME!

Taslak tamam: Evlilik yılına göre nafaka süresi

Taslak tamam: Evlilik yılına göre nafaka süresi

#Bekir Bozdağ
Son dakika... Meteorolojiden son hava durumu raporu İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir ve Antalya dahil 55 kentte alarm

Son dakika... Meteoroloji'den son hava durumu raporu! İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir ve Antalya dahil 55 kentte alarm

#Meteoroloji
Kar yağışları kuraklığa çare olacak mı Uzmanlar uyardı: Nisan ve Mayısa dikkat

Kar yağışları kuraklığa çare olacak mı? Uzmanlar uyardı: Nisan ve Mayıs'a dikkat!

#İklim Krizi

BAKMADAN GEÇME!

Taslak tamam: Evlilik yılına göre nafaka süresi

Taslak tamam: Evlilik yılına göre nafaka süresi

#Bekir Bozdağ
Son dakika... Meteorolojiden son hava durumu raporu İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir ve Antalya dahil 55 kentte alarm

Son dakika... Meteoroloji'den son hava durumu raporu! İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir ve Antalya dahil 55 kentte alarm

#Meteoroloji
Kar yağışları kuraklığa çare olacak mı Uzmanlar uyardı: Nisan ve Mayısa dikkat

Kar yağışları kuraklığa çare olacak mı? Uzmanlar uyardı: Nisan ve Mayıs'a dikkat!

#İklim Krizi