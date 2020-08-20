PlayStation 4 oyunları indirime girdi: İşte yeni fiyatlar

Sony, pek çok PS4 oyunun fiyatını düşürdü. İşte PS Store'da son fiyatıyla dikkat çeken o oyunlar...Devil May Cry 5 - 89,00 TLMetro Redux Paketi - 40,20 TLThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 65,70 TLDiablo III: Eternal Collection - 89,00 TLAssassin's Creed Origins - 64,00 TLFar Cry New Dawn - 64,00 TLThe Division 2 Standard Edition - 49,01 TLDying Light - 62,65 TLHello Neighbor - 33,50 TLFallout 4 - 42,00 TLDark Souls Remastered - 64,00 TLJurassic World Evolution - 64,00 TL Elite Dangerous - 45,60 TLWarhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr - 49,00 TLLife is Strange Season Pass - 15,20 TLL.A. Noire - 71,19 TLWolfenstein: The New ORder - 25,20 tLBorderlands The Handsome Collection - 64,75 TLThe Evil Within - 25,20 TLThe Evil Within 2 - 84,00 TLDirt Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition - 89,00 TLLittle Nightmares Complete Edition - 34,75 TLXCOM 2 - 49,75 TLBatman Arkham Knight Premium Edition - 69,00 TLPortal Knights - 33,60 TL