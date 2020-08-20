MENÜ EKSTRA
Haber Giriş: 20 Ağustos 2020 - 13:58 | 

PlayStation 4 oyunları indirime girdi: İşte yeni fiyatlar

Sony'nin oyun mağazası PS Store bünyesinde pek çok oyunda büyük oranlarda indirim yapıldı. Peki indirim sonrası PlayStation 4 oyunlarının son fiyatları ne oldu?

Sony, pek çok PS4 oyunun fiyatını düşürdü. İşte PS Store'da son fiyatıyla dikkat çeken o oyunlar...

Devil May Cry 5 - 89,00 TL

Metro Redux Paketi - 40,20 TL

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 65,70 TL

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - 89,00 TL

Assassin's Creed Origins - 64,00 TL

Far Cry New Dawn - 64,00 TL

The Division 2 Standard Edition - 49,01 TL

Dying Light - 62,65 TL

Hello Neighbor - 33,50 TL

Fallout 4 - 42,00 TL

Dark Souls Remastered - 64,00 TL

Jurassic World Evolution - 64,00 TL

Elite Dangerous - 45,60 TL

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr - 49,00 TL

Life is Strange Season Pass - 15,20 TL

L.A. Noire - 71,19 TL

Wolfenstein: The New ORder - 25,20 tL

Borderlands The Handsome Collection - 64,75 TL

The Evil Within - 25,20 TL

The Evil Within 2 - 84,00 TL

Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition - 89,00 TL

Little Nightmares Complete Edition - 34,75 TL

XCOM 2 - 49,75 TL

Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition - 69,00 TL

Portal Knights - 33,60 TL

