PlayStation 4 oyunları indirime girdi: İşte son fiyatlar
PlayStation 4 oyunları indirime girdi: İşte son fiyatlar
Teknoloji
Haber Giriş: 25 Haziran 2020 - 07:20,

PlayStation 4 oyunları indirime girdi: İşte son fiyatlar

Sony, PS Store üzerinden pek çok oyunun fiyatını aşağı çekti. İşte indirime giren ve mutlaka göz atmanız gereken PlayStation 4 oyunlarının yeni fiyatları...

Sony, 'Yıl Ortası Fırsatları' ve '90 TL'den ucuz oyunlar' adında iki özel kampanya başlattı ve oyun fiyatlarında önemli oranlarda düşüş yaşandı. İşte fiyatıyla şaşırtan PS4 oyunları...

Control Standard Edition - 89,00 TL

Hitman Game of the Year Edition - 53,80 TL

DOOM - 33,60 TL

Terminator: Resistance - 64,00 TL

Elite Dangerous - 45,60 TL

Dying Light - 62,65 TL

Dishonored 2 - 42,00 TL

The Evil Within 2 - 91,60 TL

Battlefield V and EA Sports UFC 3 Bundle - 89,00 TL

Need For Speed + Plants vs. Zombies GW2 + Unravel - 47,80 TL

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition - 83,65 TL

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - 52,56 TL

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Ediiton - 51,80 TL

Dead Island Definitive Edition - 40,20 TL

Far Cry Primal - 59,07 TL

Sniper Elite 4 - 50,83 TL

Payday Crimewave Edition - 21,00 TL

Outer Wilds - 72,00 TL

Terraria PS4 Edition - 43,00 TL

Mad Max - 37,80 TL

Yakuza Zero - 42,00 TL

Little Nightmares - 17,80 TL

The Surge: Augmented Edition - 41,70 TL

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - 109,50 TL

Tekken 7 Rematch Edition - 87,78 TL

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - 199,15 TL

Diablo III Eternal Collection - 63,50 TL

