53 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı
Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 53 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER
https://www.trmarkets24.com
https://varlikyatirim2.com
https://fibafx6.com
https://destekfx56.com
https://royexmarkets12.com
https://demoforeks45.com
https://yurtdisiforex28.com
https://www.forextr53.com
https://54galafx.com
https://www.uzmanfx63.net
https://www.klasfx79.com
https://www.asforex56.com
https://phaseforex49.com
https://loxdonmarkets16.com
https://www.forexekaydol24.com
https://iq-option.com.tr
https://gannmarkets46.com
https://fbstur-fx.com
https://gkmforex33.com
https://fxtrd33.com
https://lotascapital32.com
https://www.trendfx67.com
https://www.balansfx54.com
https://olivemarkets62.com
https://www.hizlifx114.com
https://ekolfx97.com
https://trforex20.com
https://winexmarkets6.com
https://www.fibermarkets6.com
https://www.idolfx7.com
https://joinfx7.com
https://caratfx4.com
http://carsifx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets.com
https://exenfx30.com
https://exenfx.com
https://gafx36.com
https://yorkmarkets.com
https://yorkmarkets.trade
https://www.elliottrade.com
https://idealfx.com
https://balfx.com
https://balfx1.com
https://elliottmarket.com
https://yatirimsaati.com
https://finansalkilavuz.com
https://fxler.com
https://www.finansyorumlarim.com
https://forexsitesi.com
https://www.ucretsizforex5.com
https://www.nasilforexoynanir6.com
http://forex-yatirim.net
https://forexportfoyyonetimi.com
