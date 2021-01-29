MENÜ EKSTRA
53 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı
Ekonomi
Hurriyet.com.tr
Haber Giriş: 29.01.2021 - 07:46

53 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı

Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 53 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://www.trmarkets24.com
https://varlikyatirim2.com
https://fibafx6.com
https://destekfx56.com
https://royexmarkets12.com
https://demoforeks45.com
https://yurtdisiforex28.com
https://www.forextr53.com
https://54galafx.com
https://www.uzmanfx63.net
https://www.klasfx79.com
https://www.asforex56.com
https://phaseforex49.com
https://loxdonmarkets16.com
https://www.forexekaydol24.com
https://iq-option.com.tr
https://gannmarkets46.com
https://fbstur-fx.com
https://gkmforex33.com
https://fxtrd33.com
https://lotascapital32.com
https://www.trendfx67.com
https://www.balansfx54.com
https://olivemarkets62.com
https://www.hizlifx114.com
https://ekolfx97.com
https://trforex20.com
https://winexmarkets6.com
https://www.fibermarkets6.com
https://www.idolfx7.com
https://joinfx7.com
https://caratfx4.com
http://carsifx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets.com
https://exenfx30.com
https://exenfx.com
https://gafx36.com
https://yorkmarkets.com
https://yorkmarkets.trade
https://www.elliottrade.com
https://idealfx.com
https://balfx.com
https://balfx1.com
https://elliottmarket.com
https://yatirimsaati.com
https://finansalkilavuz.com
https://fxler.com
https://www.finansyorumlarim.com
https://forexsitesi.com
https://www.ucretsizforex5.com
https://www.nasilforexoynanir6.com
http://forex-yatirim.net
https://forexportfoyyonetimi.com

