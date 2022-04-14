İngilizce This, That, These Ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri Ve Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

These, this kelimesinin çoğuludur ve sadece yakındaki nesneler ve özneler için kullanılır. Örneğin These things / Bu eşyalar. That kelimesinin çoğulu olan those ise ''şunlar'' anlamına gelir.
İngilizce This, That, These ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri ve Cümleleri
A- This Kelimesinin Zamir Olarak Kullanımı
1- This is my personal opinion.
Bu benim şahsi görüşüm.
2- This is the gift I got for him for my girlfriends's birthday.
bu doğum günü için kız arkadaşıma aldığım hediye.
3- This is a historical book about the French Revolution.
Bu Fransız ihtilalini anlatan tarihi bir kitap.
4- This is only my concern.
Bu yalnızca beni ilgilendirir.
B- This Kelimesinin Sıfat Olarak Kullanımı
1- You can't expect me to respect this decision.
Bu karara saygı duymamı bekleyemezsin.
2- In that case, I will never see them again.
Bu durumda ben de bir daha onlarla asla görüşmeyeceğim.
3- We would like to give the upper floor of this house to rent.
Bu evin üst katını kiraya vermeye vermek istiyoruz.
4- You should dress tighter this season
Bu mevsimde daha sıkı giyinmelisin.
5- I would definitely recommend this book to you.
Bu kitabı sana kesinlikle tavsiye ederim.
C- Soru Cümlelerinde This / That Kullanımı
1- Is this an author you take as an example?
Bu senin örnek aldığın bir yazar mı?
2- Do you think I should rearrange this Bookcase?
Sence bu kitaplığı yeniden düzenlemeli miyim?
3- Do you like that ring?
Şu yüzüğü beğendin mi?
4- How much can I rent that shop for?
Şu dükkanı ne kadar kiraya verebilirim?
5- Does that bag belong to you?
Şu çanta sana mı ait?
6- Did you draw this picture?
Şu resmi sen mi çizdin?
D - That Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı
1- I would like to live in that house.
Şu evde yaşamak isterdim.
2- Come, let's sit on that bench for a while.
Gel, şu bankta biraz oturalım.
E- These Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı
1- These bad days will pass too.
Bu kötü günler de geçer.
2- We need to throw these things in the trash.
Şu eşyaları çöpe atmamız gerekiyor.
F- These Kelimesinin Soru Cümlelerinde Kullanımı
1- Do you know these guys?
Bu adamları tanıyor musun?
2- Can you help me carry these bags?
Bu torbaları taşımama yardım eder misin?
3- Have you read all these books really?
Bu kitapların hepsini okudun mu gerçekten?
G- Those Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı
1- Look at the beauty of those dishes.
Şu yemeklerin güzelliğine bak.
2- I don't like these behaviors.
Şu davranışları ona hiç yakıştıramıyorum.
3- There is a small village behind those mountains.
Şu dağların arkasında küçük bir köy var.
4- Those pants and shirt look great on you.
Şu pantolonla gömlek sana çok yakışıyor.