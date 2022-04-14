İngilizce This, That, These Ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri Ve Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

Haberin Devamı

These, this kelimesinin çoğuludur ve sadece yakındaki nesneler ve özneler için kullanılır. Örneğin These things / Bu eşyalar. That kelimesinin çoğulu olan those ise ''şunlar'' anlamına gelir.

İngilizce This, That, These ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri ve Cümleleri

A- This Kelimesinin Zamir Olarak Kullanımı

1- This is my personal opinion.

Bu benim şahsi görüşüm.

2- This is the gift I got for him for my girlfriends's birthday.

bu doğum günü için kız arkadaşıma aldığım hediye.

3- This is a historical book about the French Revolution.

Bu Fransız ihtilalini anlatan tarihi bir kitap.

4- This is only my concern.

Bu yalnızca beni ilgilendirir.

B- This Kelimesinin Sıfat Olarak Kullanımı

1- You can't expect me to respect this decision.

Bu karara saygı duymamı bekleyemezsin.

2- In that case, I will never see them again.

Bu durumda ben de bir daha onlarla asla görüşmeyeceğim.

3- We would like to give the upper floor of this house to rent.

Bu evin üst katını kiraya vermeye vermek istiyoruz.

4- You should dress tighter this season

Bu mevsimde daha sıkı giyinmelisin.

5- I would definitely recommend this book to you.

Bu kitabı sana kesinlikle tavsiye ederim.

C- Soru Cümlelerinde This / That Kullanımı

1- Is this an author you take as an example?

Bu senin örnek aldığın bir yazar mı?

2- Do you think I should rearrange this Bookcase?

Sence bu kitaplığı yeniden düzenlemeli miyim?

3- Do you like that ring?

Şu yüzüğü beğendin mi?

4- How much can I rent that shop for?

Şu dükkanı ne kadar kiraya verebilirim?

5- Does that bag belong to you?

Şu çanta sana mı ait?

6- Did you draw this picture?

Şu resmi sen mi çizdin?

D - That Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

1- I would like to live in that house.

Şu evde yaşamak isterdim.

2- Come, let's sit on that bench for a while.

Gel, şu bankta biraz oturalım.

E- These Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

1- These bad days will pass too.

Bu kötü günler de geçer.

2- We need to throw these things in the trash.

Şu eşyaları çöpe atmamız gerekiyor.

F- These Kelimesinin Soru Cümlelerinde Kullanımı

1- Do you know these guys?

Bu adamları tanıyor musun?

2- Can you help me carry these bags?

Bu torbaları taşımama yardım eder misin?

3- Have you read all these books really?

Bu kitapların hepsini okudun mu gerçekten?

G- Those Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

1- Look at the beauty of those dishes.

Şu yemeklerin güzelliğine bak.

2- I don't like these behaviors.

Şu davranışları ona hiç yakıştıramıyorum.

3- There is a small village behind those mountains.

Şu dağların arkasında küçük bir köy var.

4- Those pants and shirt look great on you.

Şu pantolonla gömlek sana çok yakışıyor.