Yabancı Diller Haberleri

İngilizce This, That, These Ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri Ve Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

İngilizce This, That, These Ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri Ve Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

İngilizcede this ve that kelimeleri hem sıfat hem de zamir olarak kullanılır. Örnekler: 1- This is a library. (Bu bir kütüphane) Bu cümlede this, varlık adının yerine kullanıldığı için zamirdir. 2- Can you pass me that notebook? (Şu defteri uzatır mısın?) - Bu cümlede ise defter kelimesinden önce gelen that, sıfat olarak kullanılmıştır. İngilizce this, that, these ve those kelimelerinin kullanımını örnek cümlelerle birlikte derledik.

 These, this kelimesinin çoğuludur ve sadece yakındaki nesneler ve özneler için kullanılır. Örneğin These things / Bu eşyalar. That kelimesinin çoğulu olan those ise ''şunlar'' anlamına gelir. 

 İngilizce This, That, These ve Those Kullanımı Örnekleri ve Cümleleri 

 A- This Kelimesinin Zamir Olarak Kullanımı 

 1- This is my personal opinion.

 Bu benim şahsi görüşüm. 

 2- This is the gift I got for him for my girlfriends's birthday.

 bu doğum günü için kız arkadaşıma aldığım hediye. 

 3- This is a historical book about the French Revolution.

 Bu Fransız ihtilalini anlatan tarihi bir kitap. 

 4- This is only my concern.

 Bu yalnızca beni ilgilendirir. 

 B- This Kelimesinin Sıfat Olarak Kullanımı 

 1- You can't expect me to respect this decision.

 Bu karara saygı duymamı bekleyemezsin.

 2- In that case, I will never see them again.

 Bu durumda ben de bir daha onlarla asla görüşmeyeceğim.

 

 3- We would like to give the upper floor of this house to rent.

 Bu evin üst katını kiraya vermeye vermek istiyoruz.

 

 4- You should dress tighter this season

 Bu mevsimde daha sıkı giyinmelisin.

 

 5- I would definitely recommend this book to you.

 Bu kitabı sana kesinlikle tavsiye ederim.

 

 C- Soru Cümlelerinde This / That Kullanımı

 

 1- Is this an author you take as an example?

 Bu senin örnek aldığın bir yazar mı?

 

 2- Do you think I should rearrange this Bookcase?

 Sence bu kitaplığı yeniden düzenlemeli miyim?

 

 3- Do you like that ring?

 Şu yüzüğü beğendin mi?

 

 4- How much can I rent that shop for?

 Şu dükkanı ne kadar kiraya verebilirim?

 

 5- Does that bag belong to you?

 Şu çanta sana mı ait?

 

 6- Did you draw this picture?

 Şu resmi sen mi çizdin?

 

 D - That Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

 

 1- I would like to live in that house.

 Şu evde yaşamak isterdim.

 

 2- Come, let's sit on that bench for a while.

 Gel, şu bankta biraz oturalım.

 

 E- These Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

 

 1- These bad days will pass too.

 Bu kötü günler de geçer.

 

 2- We need to throw these things in the trash.

 Şu eşyaları çöpe atmamız gerekiyor.

 

 F- These Kelimesinin Soru Cümlelerinde Kullanımı

 

 1- Do you know these guys?

 Bu adamları tanıyor musun?

 2- Can you help me carry these bags?

 Bu torbaları taşımama yardım eder misin?

 

 3- Have you read all these books really?

 Bu kitapların hepsini okudun mu gerçekten?

 

 G- Those Kelimesinin Cümle İçinde Kullanımı

 

 1- Look at the beauty of those dishes.

 Şu yemeklerin güzelliğine bak.

 

 2- I don't like these behaviors.

 Şu davranışları ona hiç yakıştıramıyorum.

 

 3- There is a small village behind those mountains.

 Şu dağların arkasında küçük bir köy var.

 

 4- Those pants and shirt look great on you.

 Şu pantolonla gömlek sana çok yakışıyor.

