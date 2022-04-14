İngilizce Be Going To Kullanımı Örnekleri, Olumlu, Olumsuz Ve Soru Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

Haberin Devamı

Be going to fiili ile birlikte kullanılan gelecek zaman yani simple future tense olarak ifade edilen bu zaman gelecekte ki eylemleri anlatmaktadır.

İngilizce Be Going To Kullanımı Örnekleri

İngilizcede bulunan temel zamanlardan biri olan Simple future tense, going to fiili ile birlikte kullanılmaktadır. Be going to kullanımını cümlelerde şu şekilde ifade etmek mümkün olmaktadır:

- I am going to clean the classroom tomorrow.

- He is going to know the answer in a minute.

- She is going to sell it.

- Iam not going to read a book today.

- It is not going to apple.

- They are not play soccer at home garden.

- Are you drink milk in the home to ninght?

İngilizce Be Going To Olumlu, Olumsuz ve Soru Cümleleri İle Konu Anlatımı

- Be Going To ile ilgili Olumlu Cümleler

Students will take exams next monday.

We will paint our house next week.

They will write the letter to their friends.

He will see his friend at the next month.

They will be school garden in an hour.

I’m going to see you tomorrow.

You are going to be twelve years tomarrow.

She is going to maket he food at the today.

We are going to stay hotel evening.

-Be Going To ile ilgili Olumsuz Cümleler

I’m not going to play basketball.

She isn’t going to bicycle.

I won’t reading th letter to you.

We won’t be in the theatre tonight.

I am not going to stay at home this Monday.

You are not going to go play tennis this weekend.

She is not going to marry.

She is not going to come today.

I don’t see any cloud, It is not going to rain.

My mother said that We are not going to buy a new home.

You and your brother are not going to meet aunt Selin Sunday.

They are not going to play volleyball in the summer.

- Be Going To İle İlgili Soru Cümleleri

Is she go to the doctor?

Are they going to drink milk?

Will you start play a game?

Will he finish my report Friday?

Are you going to come to my cinema?

What are you going to do toninght?

Is he going to go to the library?

Are you going to buy a new car?

Are you going to learn Turkish?

Is she going to watch the match between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe?

Is he going to buy a new book?

What are we going to do today night?

Are they going to wait us at the home?

Are you going to be a nurse?

Where are you going to stay in Ankara?

Who are you going to visit in Germany?

Who is going to drink milk?