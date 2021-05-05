Essay Nedir Ve Nasıl Yazılır? Essay Konuları, Kalıpları Ve Örnekleri

Essay yazı biçimi çok fazla araştırılmakta olup bu konun araştırılma kanalı olarak da sıklıkla internetten yararlanılmaktadır.

Essay Nedir?

Essay, belirlenmiş bir konuda yazmış durumda olduğunuz giriş, gelişme ve sonuç bölümlerinden meydana gelen ve konunun farklı yönleri ile tartışılıp ele alan bir veya iki sayfalık üniversite düzeyinde başvuru yazısı yahut kompozisyonudur.

Essay Nasıl Yazılır?

Aklınıza geldiği gibi, düzensiz şekildeki cümleler yahut başı sonu belli olmayan paragrafların yer aldığı bir essay yazamazsınız. Ayrıca yazacak olduğunuz, essay'ın belli bir düzende ve sorulan soru yahut istenilen konuyu net bir şekilde cevaplayacak biçimde bazı bölümlerden oluşması gerektiğinin bilinmesi önemlidir.

Essay yazma, yeterli düzeyde bir bilgi birikiminin yanı sıra, araştırma ve dilbilgisini esas almaktadır.

Yazım sırasında farklı konulara girseniz dahi yazılacak olan yazının ana fikrinden çok fazla uzaklaşmamaya ve düşünceler ifade edilirken tarafsız bir üslupla yazmaya özen gösterilmesi çok önemlidir. Son derece iyi bir essay için, öncelikle başlıkta sizden talep edilen yahut sorulan soruyu net ve açık bir biçimde incelemek suretiyle, sizi yönlendirecek olan anahtar kelimelere göre yazının geri kalanını yazmaktan oluşmaktadır.

Bir örnek verilmesi gerekirse; verilmiş olan başlığı analiz etmek, kelimenin tam anlamıyla uygun olduğu yerlerde karmaşık nitelikteki bir teoriyi yahut süreci delillere ve dokümanlara dayanarak açıklamayı kapsamaktadır. Tüm bunların yanı sıra bir şeyin nasıl ve neden olduğunu ayrıntılı bir biçimde tanımlaya çalışmak da iyi bir örnek olarak gösterilebilir.

Essay Konuları

Essay konuları kendi içinde farklı türlerden oluşmaktadır. Yazılacak olan essay için konu türü önem taşır. Bu anlamda essay konularını şu şekilde listelemek mümkündür:

- Cause & effect essay konuları

- Argumentative essay konuları

- Essay Konuları (Güncel & Klasik)

- Advantage & disadvantage essay konuları

- Compare & contrast essay konuları

- Problem solution essay konuları

Essay Kalıpları

Essay kalıpları daha doğru ve hızlı essay yazmak için önemli bir fayda sağlar.

Kişinin Kendisinden Bahsetmesi

I belive that

I strongly believe that

As far as ı am concerned

In my opinion/ I think/ From my point of view

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bir Kişinin Bir Şeyin Öneminden Bahsetmesi

It shoul be noted that

It is wort bearing in mind that

Vital that / crucial / It is essential

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Altını Çizmek / Vurgulamak Fiilleri İçin Kullanılacak İngilizce Karşılıklar

Emphasize / highlight / stress / underline

Above all...

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neden - Sonuç Bildirme

As/ Because ( NOT: Bu yapıların kullanımın sonrasında cümle kullanılır.)

Becouse of / Owing to / Due to ( NOT: Bu yapıların ardından isim yahut gerud ( walking, earning etc.) kullanılır.

So / Therefore...

From all reason above...

Thus ...

For this reason / As a result / That is why / Consequently

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gelişme (Body) Paragrafları İçin Sıralama, Düşünceyi Sürdürme Kalıpları - Sıralama

Initially ...

First of all...

At the beginnig / To begin with...

Secondly / Thirdly ...

In addition / Moreover / Besides / Furthermore / Also

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Örnekleme Yapılırken Kullanılacak Olan Kalıplar

To demonstrate

For instance / For example

To illitrate

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zaman Sıralaması Yapma

During...

Before ...

Currently ...

Finally...

After ...

First , Second , etc.

Soon...

Later...

Lastly ...

Formerly...

Initially ...

Previously...

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zıtlık Anlatma

While..

Whereas..

But ..

Howeever..

Yet ..

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sonuç Bildirmede Kullanılan Kalıplar

As as a consequence of that ..

Finally ..

Briefly ...

To sum up ..

In closing..

With the aforementioned reasons...

There is no doubt that..

Essay Örnekleri

1- Essay Örneği

Disadvantages of Social Networks

A social networking site is a website which allows of individuals to share information and socialize over the internet. Twitter and Facebook are some notable examples of social networking sites. Users can use these sites to find their friends with whom they could not meet for a long time. The use of these sites makes them popular. However, social networking sites are harmful to our society because they cause students to get lower grades and persuade people to waste their time.

First of all, students who use social media too much tend to get low grades because they are always uncomfortable with social media and don't have time to study. Even if they're reading, they're always distracted by social media. Because of this, they cannot concentrate and work properly. As a result, students who continue to use social media are likely to have lower grades.

Second, social networking sites convince individuals to waste their time. For example, they include some games that require people to play every day or whose progress is lost. It makes no sense since there is no material loss. Still, the competitive environment of the leaderboards allows individuals to play to show that they are better than their friends.

On the other hand, social networking sites allow people to improve their relationships and make new friends. Most social networking platforms match people based on their interests. Therefore, people have the opportunity to make new friends who enjoy the same things as them. For example, if someone is interested in boxing, they can use social networks to make a new friend who also likes boxing. As a result, social networking sites and social media negatively affect individuals in various ways. Some of these negative effects can be listed as low grades of students who are heavy social media users and encourage people to waste their time.

2- Essay Örneği

Advantages of Online Education

Online education has the characteristic of being a type of education offered on the internet. Today, our daily life has become much more intense.As a result, it became more difficult to attend a class in a traditional classroom. An online education system has been developed to solve this problem. Online education provides flexibility to individuals. Moreover, there are many advantages that make online education seen as an alternative to traditional education.

One of the major advantages of online education is flexibility. If a student or teacher is not free during the lesson, this lesson can be delayed for another hour. Therefore, participation in classes will increase. For example, if a student has a shortage of internet connection, classes can be postponed to a later date until the existing problems are resolved.

Second, students' learning speeds vary widely. Online education allows students to learn at their own pace. Therefore, unlike traditional education, students do not have to slow down or force themselves to keep up with the rest of the class. In this way, students have the opportunity to learn in a way that will not bore themselves.

Finally, online education is cheaper than traditional education. Since there is no transportation and material costs, even low-budget students have the opportunity to receive online education. The books and media used in the lessons can be accessed mostly online, so students who want to review the lessons have the opportunity to download the books and media used in the lessons.

As a result, online education has several advantages over traditional education. Students have the opportunity to learn more easily through online education. The flexibility and cheapness of online education and allowing students to learn at their own pace makes online education an alternative to traditional education.