Eurovision birincisi Nemo kimdir, kaç yaşında? Nemo - The Code şarkısı dinle | İşte Eurovision 1.si Nemo - The Code şarkı sözleri Türkçe

EUROVİSİON BİRİNCİSİ NEMO - THE CODE ŞARKI SÖZLERİ
Whoa-oh-oh
Welcome to the show, let everybody know
I'm done playing the game, I'll break out of the chains
You better buckle up, I'll pour another cup
This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend
This story is my truth
I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Yeah
Let me tell you a tale about life
'Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight
Who decides what's wrong, what's right?
Everything is balance, everything's light
I got so much on my mind, and I been awake all night
I'm so pumped, I'm so psyched
It's bigger than me, I'm getting so hyped, like
let me taste the lows and highs
(Oh) let me feel that burning fright
(Oh) this story is my truth
I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a-
Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a drum
I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh