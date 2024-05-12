×
Eurovision birincisi Nemo kimdir, kaç yaşında? Nemo - The Code şarkısı dinle | İşte Eurovision 1.si Nemo - The Code şarkı sözleri Türkçe

Güncelleme Tarihi:

Oluşturulma Tarihi: Mayıs 12, 2024 02:42

Tüm dünyanın büyük bir heyecanla takip ettiği 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması birincisi belli oldu. Eurovision birincisi Nemo kimdir? sorusu da bu sebeple araştırılmaya başlandı. İsveç'in Malmö kentinde 68'inci kez gerçekleştirilen yarışmada İsviçre’nin Nemo - The Code şarkısı birinci oldu. Nemo - The Code şarkı sözleri de bu gelişmeyle birlikte merak edilmeye başlandı. İsveç’in Malmö kentinin ev sahipliği yaptığı yarışmada, "The Code" adlı şarkıyla yer alan Nemo toplam 591 puanla birinci oldu. İkinci sıradaki Hırvatistan 547 puanda kalırken, Ukrayna 453 puanla üçüncü sırayı aldı. İşte Eurovision birincisi olan Nemo - The Code şarkı sözleri Türkçe!

2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması’nda final heyecanı yaşandı. Bu yıl 68. düzenlenen Eurovision’un kazananı İsviçre’den Nemo - The Code oldu İsveç’in Malmö kentinin ev sahipliği yaptığı yarışmada, "The Code" adlı şarkıyla yer alan Nemo toplam 591 puanla birinci oldu. İkinci sıradaki Hırvatistan 547 puanda kalırken, Ukrayna 453 puanla üçüncü sırayı aldı. Geçtiğimiz yıl Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nı İsveç'ten Loreen, “Tattoo” şarkısıyla kazanmıştı. Peki, Nemo kimdir? İşte Eurovision birincisi Nemo - The Code şarkısı sözleri!

EUROVISION BİRİNCİSİ NEMO KİMDİR

EUROVISION BİRİNCİSİ NEMO KİMDİR?

Nemo Mettler 3 Ağustos 1999 Biel İsviçre doğumlu. Berlin'de yaşayan genç şarkıcı rap müzikle de ilgileniyor. İlk EP'si 2015 yılında Clownfish ismiyle yayınlanan Nemo Mettler 3 EP'ye sahip. Öte yandan farklı müzik yarışmalarında 2017 ve 2018 yıllarında da pek çok ödül kazanan 24 yaşındaki Mettler 2022 yılında The Masked Singer Switzerland'ın ikinci sezonuna katılarak beşinci olmayı başardı.

 

Ülkesinde geniş bir hayran kitlesine sahip olan Nemo'nun en bilinen şarkıları ise şunlardır:

- 5i uf de Uhr,

- Blockbuster,

- Du Traumst Nur

- This Body

İsveç, Ukrayna, Almanya, Lüksemburg, Hollanda, İsrail, Litvanya, İspanya, Estonya, İrlanda, Letonya, Yunanistan ve Birleşik Krallık'ın finalist olduğu 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nda gülen taraf gecenin sonunda belli oldu.

2018'de "Du" adlı single'ıyla yılın şarkısı da dahil olmak üzere dört İsviçre Müzik Ödülü'nün sahibi olan Nemo’nun Eurovision birinciliği sonrası sevinci gözlerinden okundu.

EUROVISION 1.Sİ NEMO - THE CODE OLDU

Bu yıl 68. düzenlenen Eurovision’un kazananı İsviçre’den Nemo - The Code oldu. Aşağıdaki linkten 1. olan şarkıyı dinleyebilirsiniz.

ŞARKIYI DİNLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

EUROVİSİON BİRİNCİSİ NEMO - THE CODE ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

Whoa-oh-oh

Welcome to the show, let everybody know
I'm done playing the game, I'll break out of the chains
You better buckle up, I'll pour another cup
This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend

This story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Yeah
Let me tell you a tale about life
'Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight
Who decides what's wrong, what's right?
Everything is balance, everything's light
I got so much on my mind, and I been awake all night
I'm so pumped, I'm so psyched
It's bigger than me, I'm getting so hyped, like

let me taste the lows and highs
(Oh) let me feel that burning fright
(Oh) this story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a-
Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a drum

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh

NEMO - THE CODE ŞARKI SÖZLERİ TÜRKÇE

Whoa-oh-oh

Sunuma hoş geldiniz, herkese bildiriniz
Oyun oynamıyorum, zincirlerden kurtuluyorum
En iyisi kemerlerinizi takınız, başka bir fincan doldurayım
Bu benim bohemyam, haydi iç artık, dostum

Uhhh
Uhhh
Bu hikâye benim hakikatımdir

Ben, ben ceheneme gittim geldim
Kendimi doğru yolda bulabilmek için
Kodu kırdım, vaay
Ammonitler gibi
Ona biraz zaman tanıdım
Şimdi ise cenneti hissediyorum
Kodu kırdım, vaay

Ayrıca
Size hayatla ilgili bir masal anlatayım
iyiyi ve kötüyle alakalı, sıkı tutunun
Doğru nedir, yanlış nedir, doğru nedir
Herşey dengeli, herşey hafif
Beynim vızır vızır dönüyor
Ve tüm gece uyanık olacağım
Çok coşkuluyum, çok heyecanlıyım
İçim içime sığmıyor, harbiden heyecanlıyım

Uhhhh
Alçaklıkları ve yükseklikleri tatmalıyım
Uhhhh
Yanan korkuyu hissetmeliyim
Uhhhhhhhh
Bu hikâye benim gerçeğimdir

Ben, ben ceheneme gittim geldim
Kendimi doğru yolda bulabilmek için
Kodu kırdım, vaay
Ammonitler gibi
Ona biraz zaman tanıdım
Şimdi ise cenneti hissediyorum
Kodu kırdım, vaay

Sıfırlar ve birler arasında bir yerde
Yemin ederim ki krallığımı buldum
Kalp atışlarım sanki — gibi
Sıfırlar ve birler arasında bir yerde
Yemin ederim ki krallığımı buldum
Kalp atışlarım sanki davul gibi

Uhhhhh...

Ben, ben ceheneme gittim geldim
Kendimi doğru yolda bulabilmek için
Kodu kırdım, vaay
Ammonitler gibi
Ona biraz zaman tanıdım
Şimdi ise cenneti hissediyorum
Kodu kırdım, vaay, vaay

