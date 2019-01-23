Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar

MENÜ
HÜRRİYET.COM.TR'YE DÖN
ANA SAYFA
HÜRRİYET KURUMSAL

Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Birkitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

YENİBİRİŞ

Çok uluslu büyük şirketlerden, kobilere, startup’lardan ik danışmanlarına 155 Bini aşkın firma Yenibiriş’i tercihediyor. Yenibiriş ile kolayca ilan verebilir, aradığınız adaya hızla ulaşabilirsiniz..

YAKALA.CO

yakala.co, yaşadığın şehri keşfetmen, gitmek istediğin yere gitmen, almak istediğin şeyi alman için bütçeni ikiyekatlar. Çünkü yakala.co’da yer alan fırsatlar, genel fiyatının yarısı seviyesindedir. Hatta birçok zaman %50’ninde üzerinde bir indirimle karşılaşırsın.

Süper lüks yerler, kültürel, sportif, eğlenceli ve öğretici etkinlikler, her gün yenilenen yakala.cofırsatlarında seni bekliyor olacak.

İster Boğazın yanı başında yemek, eğlence veya lüks yatla gezi veya masaj keyfi ister Ege’de Akdeniz’de veyayurt dışında tatil ister son teknoloji bir ürün! yakala.co’da bunların hepsine çok sürpriz fiyatlarla sahipolabilirsin…

yakala.co’da mutlaka kendine göre bir fırsat bulursun. Bir Hürriyet iştiraki olan yakala.co’nun daima seninmutluluğunu sağlamak için çalıştığını sakın unutma!

KURUMSALKURUMSALKURUMSAL

HÜRRİYET'E BAĞLI KAL

Hesap Oluştur veya Giriş Yap
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Apple Store'dan indirin
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Google Play'den indirin
e-gazete

E-Gazete ile tüm gelişmeler, bilgisayar, tablet ve telefonunda.

ABONE OL
Bülten Abonelikleri

Hürriyet haberlerinden geri kalma, tüm aboneliklerini yönet ve abone ol.

BÜLTENLERİNİ YÖNET
HaberlerTeknoloji HaberleriBilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar
GeriTeknoloji Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar
MENÜ
  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Sıradaki Haber

Teknoloji
23.01.2019 - 12:42, Son Güncelleme:

Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar

Bugün 190 ülkede faaliyet gösteren Microsoft, “MSLibrary” platformu üzerinden 124 bin çalışanına dev bir kütüphane sunuyor. Peki bu platforma göre bilişim uzmanları en çok hangi kitapları okumayı tercih ediyor dersiniz?

Çalışanlar, farklı uygulamalarla sunulan e-kitaplar ve sesli kitaplarla, iş yaşamlarına ışık tutuyor ve kendini geliştirme fırsatı buluyor. Microsoft, geçtiğimiz yılın rağbet gören kitaplarını açıkladı. 2018’de dünya genelinde Microsoft çalışanlarının en çok faydalandığı 10 eser şöyle sıralanıyor:

1.Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs

2.Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley

3.When--The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing

4.Negotiating the Impossible: How to Break Deadlocks and Resolve Ugly Conflicts (without Money or Muscle)

5.Outliers: The Story of Success

6.Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

7.The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload

8.The Lean Startup: How Today's Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses

9.Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

10.Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
﻿
Yorumları Göster
Yorumları Gizle

İlginizi Çekebilecek Diğer Haberler

Sıradaki Haber

Hyundai bu kez yürüyebilen otomobil yaptı

Sharp'tan dünyanın en hafif telefonu geldi

Google sonunda banyoya girdi, emirlerinizi bekliyor!

Amazon nasıl dünyanın en değerli halka açık şirketi oldu?