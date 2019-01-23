Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar

Çalışanlar, farklı uygulamalarla sunulan e-kitaplar ve sesli kitaplarla, iş yaşamlarına ışık tutuyor ve kendini geliştirme fırsatı buluyor. Microsoft, geçtiğimiz yılın rağbet gören kitaplarını açıkladı. 2018’de dünya genelinde Microsoft çalışanlarının en çok faydalandığı 10 eser şöyle sıralanıyor:

1.Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs

2.Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley

3.When--The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing

4.Negotiating the Impossible: How to Break Deadlocks and Resolve Ugly Conflicts (without Money or Muscle)

5.Outliers: The Story of Success

6.Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

7.The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload

8.The Lean Startup: How Today's Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses

9.Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

10.Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead