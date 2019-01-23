Bilişim uzmanlarının en çok okudukları kitaplar
Bugün 190 ülkede faaliyet gösteren Microsoft, “MSLibrary” platformu üzerinden 124 bin çalışanına dev bir kütüphane sunuyor. Peki bu platforma göre bilişim uzmanları en çok hangi kitapları okumayı tercih ediyor dersiniz?
Çalışanlar, farklı uygulamalarla sunulan e-kitaplar ve sesli kitaplarla, iş yaşamlarına ışık tutuyor ve kendini geliştirme fırsatı buluyor. Microsoft, geçtiğimiz yılın rağbet gören kitaplarını açıkladı. 2018’de dünya genelinde Microsoft çalışanlarının en çok faydalandığı 10 eser şöyle sıralanıyor:
1.Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs
2.Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley
3.When--The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing
4.Negotiating the Impossible: How to Break Deadlocks and Resolve Ugly Conflicts (without Money or Muscle)
5.Outliers: The Story of Success
6.Mindset: The New Psychology of Success
7.The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload
8.The Lean Startup: How Today's Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses
9.Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future
10.Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead
