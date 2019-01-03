MENÜ
Teknoloji
hurriyet.com.tr / ÖZEL
03.01.2019 - 09:21, Son Güncelleme:

Amazon'a göre işte 2018'in en çok satan oyunları

Amazon'a göre işte 2018'in en çok satan oyunları

Amazon, 2018 yılına damga vuran ve en çok sattığı oyunları açıkladı. Bakın ilk sırada hangi oyun var?

Amazon, platformu üzerinden en çok satılan oyunları duyurdu. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ise bir numaradan listeye girdi.

En çok satan 10 video oyunu

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
3. Super Mario Party
4. Marvel’s Spider-Man
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Super Mario Odyssey
7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)
9. God of War
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

En çok satan 10 video oyun ürünü

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card
3. $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card
4. Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass
5. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
6. Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
7. $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card
8. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
9. $10 Xbox Gift Card
10. $25 Xbox Gift Card

