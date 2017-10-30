« Hürriyet.com.tr
Nefes kestiler! Haftanın en güzel golleri onlardan...

Fransa Ligue 1'de 11. hafta birbirinden güzel maçlara sahne oldu. Toplam 17 golün atıldığı haftada, zirvenin sahibi PSG ve takipçisi Monaco haftayı kayıpsız geçti.

Fransa Ligue'nın 11.haftası oynanan maçların sonuçları;

Paris Saint-Germain 3 - 0 Nice

Bordeaux  0 - 2 Monaco

(İzlemek istediğiniz maçların özetleri için, skorların üzerine tıklamanız yeterli.)

Lille 0 - 1 Marseille

Toulouse 0 - 0 Saint-Etienne

Lyon 2 - 0 Metz

Caen 1 - 0 Troyes 

Dijon 1 - 0 Nantes

RC Strasbourg  2 - 2 Angers

Montpellier  0 - 1 Rennes

 

 

