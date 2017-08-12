« Hürriyet.com.tr
MENÜ
Hürriyet>Spor Arena>Marsel İlhan ŞAMPİYON!

Marsel İlhan ŞAMPİYON!

Marsel İlhan, Belarus Minsk Futures turnuvasında şampiyon oldu.

Hürriyet Haber
SON GÜNCELLEME

Marsel İlhan, Jonathan Gray'i 2-0 mağlup ederek ITF Belarus turnuvasında şampiyon oldu Jonathan Gray'i finalde 6-1 ve 6-2 yenen Marsel İlhan, Belarus'un başkenti Minsk'teki Futures turnuvasını kazandı

 

SON 24 SAATTE YAŞANANLAR

MARSEL İLHANTENİSTURNUVA
﻿
Bunları da Beğenebilirsiniz
İlişkili Haberler
FUTBOL
BASKETBOL
VOLEYBOL