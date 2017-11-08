« Hürriyet.com.tr
MENÜ
Haberler >Spor Haberleri >Basketbol>Gaziantep Basketbol Letonyalılar'a direnemedi

Gaziantep Basketbol Letonyalılar'a direnemedi

FIBA Şampiyonlar Ligi B Grubu 5. maçında Gaziantep Basketbol, sahasında Letonya ekibi Ventspils'e 99-74 mağlup oldu.

Hürriyet Haber
SON GÜNCELLEME

Salon: Şahinbey Karataş

Hakemler: Vicente Bulto xx, Erez Gurion xx, Goran Sljivic xx

Gaziantep Basketbol: White xx 10, Rudd xx 16, Armand x 5, Haciyeva x 1, Lyons x 4, Balazic x 5, Freimanis x 5, Erden Eryüz x 2, Can Uğur Öğüt xxx 16, Erol Can Çinko xx 10, Adnan Hepgür x, Berke Sungur x
Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas

Ventspils: Ubilla xxx 14, Skele xxx 18, Gulbis xx 8, Hamilton xxxx 26, Jucikas x 7, Jakovics xx 11, Lomazs x 5, Zakis x 5, Bruesewitz x 5, Grinbergs x

Başantrenör: Roberts Stelmahers

1. Periyot: 17-22 (Ventspils lehine)

Devre: 31-38 (Ventspils lehine)

3. Periyot: 41-71 (Ventspils lehine)

Gaziantep Basketbolbasketbol haberleri
﻿
Bunları da Beğenebilirsiniz
İlişkili Haberler
FUTBOL
BASKETBOL
VOLEYBOL