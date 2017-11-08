Gaziantep Basketbol Letonyalılar'a direnemedi

Salon: Şahinbey Karataş
Hakemler: Vicente Bulto xx, Erez Gurion xx, Goran Sljivic xx
Gaziantep Basketbol: White xx 10, Rudd xx 16, Armand x 5, Haciyeva x 1, Lyons x 4, Balazic x 5, Freimanis x 5, Erden Eryüz x 2, Can Uğur Öğüt xxx 16, Erol Can Çinko xx 10, Adnan Hepgür x, Berke Sungur x
Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas
Ventspils: Ubilla xxx 14, Skele xxx 18, Gulbis xx 8, Hamilton xxxx 26, Jucikas x 7, Jakovics xx 11, Lomazs x 5, Zakis x 5, Bruesewitz x 5, Grinbergs x
Başantrenör: Roberts Stelmahers
1. Periyot: 17-22 (Ventspils lehine)
Devre: 31-38 (Ventspils lehine)
3. Periyot: 41-71 (Ventspils lehine)