Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948'de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye'nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır.

Sıradaki Galeri :

Futbol
CNN Türk
29 Mart 2019 - 12:38,

Görenler şaştı kaldı! Ünlü futbolcu...

Real Madrid'in başarılı oyuncusu Sergio Ramos, Kanadalı aktör Pablo Schreiber'e sosyal medyadan bir mesaj gönderince bir anda trend oldu.

1/26

Sergio Ramos'a benzerliğiyle dikkat çeken aktör Pablo Schreiber 40 yaşında.

2/26

The Wire'da Nick Sobotka, Orange is the New Black'te George Mendez, American Gods'ta Mad Sweeney rollerini oynayan Schreiber'in kendisine olan benzerliği Ramos'un da dikkatini çekti.

3/26





İspanyol futbolcu Pablo Schreiber'e gönderdiği mesajında "Nasılsın Pablo, ben Sergio Ramos. İspanyolum ve profesyonel futbolcuyum. Sana da geliyor mu bilmiyorum ama her gün ikimizin birbirine ne kadar benzediğiyle ilgili çok sayıda mesaj alıyorum. Sen ne düşünüyorsun? Görüşürüz kardeşim" diye yazdı.

4/26

Ramos'un bu mesajı kısa sürede yayılırken Twitter'da çok sayıda şakaya konu oldu.

5/26

Bazı kullanıcılar Sergio Ramos'un Big Bang Theory'deki Amy'ye de benzediğini hatırlattı.

6/26

Sosyal medyada Ramos'un benzerlerini bulma seferberliği başlatılınca İspanyol oyuncu buna kayıtsız kalmadı.

7/26

Yeni bir paylaşım yapan Ramos, kendisine benzeyen diğer kişileri paylaştı.

8/26Sergio Ramos - Val Kilmer

Sergio Ramos - Val Kilmer

9/26Sergio Ramos - Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory dizisinden Amy Farrah Fowler karakteri)

Sergio Ramos - Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory dizisinden Amy Farrah Fowler karakteri)

10/26Sergio Ramos - Sami Khedira

Sergio Ramos - Sami Khedira

11/26

Öte yandan Kanadalı aktörden Sergio Ramos'a yanıt geldi. Schreiber yanıt mesajında "Memnun oldu. Kim olduğunu biliyorum. Herkes beni sana benzetiyor. Eğer Los Angeles'a gelirsen içecekler benden" yazdı.

12/26

Sergio Ramos'un bu tweetinin altına takipçileri de Ramos'u benzetikleri kişilerle karşılaştırması yolladı.

13/26
14/26
15/26
16/26
17/26
18/26
19/26
20/26
21/26
22/26
23/26
24/26
25/26
26/26

