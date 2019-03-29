Görenler şaştı kaldı! Ünlü futbolcu...
Real Madrid'in başarılı oyuncusu Sergio Ramos, Kanadalı aktör Pablo Schreiber'e sosyal medyadan bir mesaj gönderince bir anda trend oldu.
The Wire'da Nick Sobotka, Orange is the New Black'te George Mendez, American Gods'ta Mad Sweeney rollerini oynayan Schreiber'in kendisine olan benzerliği Ramos'un da dikkatini çekti.
.@schreiber_pablo, how are you? I'm Sergio Ramos, a Spanish professional soccer player. I don't know if you get it much, but I receive lots of messages every day telling me that we look like each other. What do you think? 🤔 Nice to meet you, brother! 😉 pic.twitter.com/hmTUi3xfjA— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 27 Mart 2019
İspanyol futbolcu Pablo Schreiber'e gönderdiği mesajında "Nasılsın Pablo, ben Sergio Ramos. İspanyolum ve profesyonel futbolcuyum. Sana da geliyor mu bilmiyorum ama her gün ikimizin birbirine ne kadar benzediğiyle ilgili çok sayıda mesaj alıyorum. Sen ne düşünüyorsun? Görüşürüz kardeşim" diye yazdı.
Parece que mucha gente me ha encontrado otros parecidos. Aquí está mi selección.— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 28 Mart 2019
Looks like many people have found other lookalikes.
Here is my own personal selection. #RamosLookalikeChallenge#EmpiezaPorReírteDeTiMismo #StartByLaughingAtYourself #AlwaysImprovingLikeGoodWine pic.twitter.com/XA1vDcckIt
Yeni bir paylaşım yapan Ramos, kendisine benzeyen diğer kişileri paylaştı.
Öte yandan Kanadalı aktörden Sergio Ramos'a yanıt geldi. Schreiber yanıt mesajında "Memnun oldu. Kim olduğunu biliyorum. Herkes beni sana benzetiyor. Eğer Los Angeles'a gelirsen içecekler benden" yazdı.
.@schreiber_pablo, how are you? I'm Sergio Ramos, a Spanish professional soccer player. I don't know if you get it much, but I receive lots of messages every day telling me that we look like each other. What do you think? 🤔 Nice to meet you, brother! 😉 pic.twitter.com/hmTUi3xfjA— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 27 Mart 2019