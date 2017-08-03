« Hürriyet.com.tr
MENÜ
Hürriyet>Spor Arena>Futbol>Galatasaray Fernando'yu KAP'a bildirdi

Galatasaray Fernando'yu KAP'a bildirdi

Galatasaray, Manchester City'nin orta sahası Fernando ile görüşmelere başlandığını KAP'a bildirdi.

Hürriyet Haber
SON GÜNCELLEME

Galatasaray KAP'a şu açıklamayı yaptı.

Profesyonel futbolcu Fernando Francisco Reges in Kulübümüze transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü Manchester City FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır.

 

SON 24 SAATTE YAŞANANLAR

FernandoGalatasaraymanşetKAPtransfer haberleri
﻿
Bunları da Beğenebilirsiniz
İlişkili Haberler
FUTBOL
BASKETBOL
VOLEYBOL