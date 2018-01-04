« Hürriyet.com.tr
Fenerbahçe'de flaş karar! Ozan Tufan ve Van Persie

Fenerbahçe'de büyük tepkilere yol açan Ozan Tufan ve Robin van Persie için flaş bir karar verildi.

beIN Sport'un son dakika geçtiği habere göre; Fenerbahçe'de Ozan Tufan ve Robin van Persie, Antalya kampı kadrosuna alınmadı.

 

Muhabirimiz Ahmet Ercanlar Robin van Persie ve Ozan Tufan konusundaki son gelişmeleri paylaştı

