Fenerbahçe, Gustavo Gomez'i almaya gitti

Fenerbahçe İdari Menajeri Hasan Çetinkaya'nın, bugün Milano uçağıyla İtalya'ya gideceği ve transferi tamamlanmak üzere olan Paraguaylı stoper Gustavo Gomez'i yarın İstanbul'a getireceği öğrenildi.

Detaylar birazdan...

 

