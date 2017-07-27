Felipe Melo'dan Fatih Terim'e mesaj

« Hürriyet.com.tr
Fatih Terim'in Milli Takım'dan ayrılmasının ardından Felipe Melo, Twitter'dan bir paylaşım yaptı.

Galatasaray'ın eski futbolcularından Felipe Melo, Terim'in ayrılmasına Twitter'dan ilginç bir tepki gösterdi.

Brezilyalı futbolcu, Fatih Terim'in Twitter hesabına 4 yıldızlı bir paylaşım gönderdi.

 

