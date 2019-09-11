MENÜ
Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Birkitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

Burçlar

Aslan Burcu Ünlüleri
Burçlar

Aslan Burcu Ünlüleri

Aslan Burcu Ünlüleri

"Aslan burcu olan ünlüler..."

  • Meryem Üzerli - 12 Ağustos
  • Murat Dalkılıç - 7 Ağustos
  • Sibel Can - 1 Ağustos
  • Sinem Kobal - 14 Ağustos
  • Berk Hakman - 14 Ağustos
  • Neslihan Atagül - 20 Ağustos
  • Orhan Gencebay - 4 Ağustos
  • Madonna - 16 Ağustos
  • Ben Affleck - 15 Ağustos
  • Sandra Bullock - 26 Temmuz
  • Jennifer Lopez - 24 Temmuz
  • Whitney Houston - 9 Ağustos
  • Carlos Santana - 20 Temmuz
  • Patrick Swayze - 18 Ağustos
  • Napolyon - 15 Ağustos
  • Alfred Hitchcock - 13 Ağustos
  • Chris Hemsworth - 11 Ağustos
  • Mila Kunis - 14 Ağustos
  • Justin Theroux - 10 Ağustos
  • Audrey Tautou - 9 Ağustos
  • Simon Baker - 30 Temmuz
  • Kate Beckinsale - 26 Temmuz
  • Daniel Radcliffe - 23 Temmuz
  • Michael Ealy - 3 Ağustos
  • Jennifer Lawrence - 15 Ağustos
  • Joe Jonas - 15 Ağustos
  • Cara Delevingne - 12 Ağustos
