Grammy adayları açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en saygın ödüllerinden Grammy'nin adayları açıklandı. 2020'de dağıtılacak olan ödüllerin adaylıklarına ise Lizzo damga vurdu. Adayları, canlı yayında Gayle King ve Alicia Keys açıkladı.
Lizzo, tam 8 dalda ödüle aday gösterildi. 62'nci Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar 26 Ocak 2020'deki törende açıklanacak.
İşte belli başlı dallarda adaylar.
Yılın albümü: “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!,” Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.; “7,” Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend.
Yılın kaydı: Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Hard Place,” H.E.R.; “Talk,” Khalid; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee.
Yılın şarkısı: “Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place,” H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover,” Taylor Swift; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.
En iyi yeni sanatçı: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.
En iyi pop solo performans: “Spirit,” Beyonce; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift.
En iyi pop ikili ya da grup performansı: “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House; “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
En iyi pop albümü: The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyonce; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran; “Lover,” Taylor Swift.
En iyi gelenekse pop albümü: : “Si,” Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Buble; “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend; “Walls,” Barbra Streisand.
En iyi dans ve elektronik albüm: “LP5,” Apparat; “No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),” Flume; “Solace,” Rufus Du Sol; “Weather,” Tycho.
En iyi rock albümü: “Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon,” “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant; “In the End,” The Cranberries; “Trauma,” I Prevail; “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons.
En iyi alternatif müzik albümü: “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form,” James Blake; “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend; “Anima,” Thom Yorke.
En iyi R&B albümü: “1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted,” Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai; “Paul,” PJ Morton; “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak.
En iyi rap albümü: “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Various artists; “Championships,” Meek Mill; “I Am I Was,” 21 Savage; “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae.
En iyi country albümü: “Desperate Man,” Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker.
En iyi caz vokal albümü: “Thirsty Ghost,” Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together,” Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay,” The Tierney Sutton Band.
En iyi caz enstrümantel albüm: “In the Key of the Universe,” Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn,” Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau; “Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet.
En iyi gospel albümü: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin; “Goshen,” Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore; “Settle Here,” William Murphy; “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album,” CeCe Winans.
En iyi Latin pop albümü: “Vida,” Luis Fonsi; “11:11,” Maluma; “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner; “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasia,” Sebastian Yatra
En iyi latin rock ya da alternatif albüm: “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny; “Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache; “Almadura,” iLe; “El Mal Querer,” Rosalia.
En iyi komedi albümü: “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable,” Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle.
Yılın yapımcısı (Klasik müzik dışı) : Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.
