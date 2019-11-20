Grammy adayları açıklandı

MENÜ
HÜRRİYET.COM.TR'YE DÖN
ANA SAYFA
HÜRRİYET KURUMSAL

Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Birkitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

YENİBİRİŞ

Çok uluslu büyük şirketlerden, kobilere, startup’lardan ik danışmanlarına 155 Bini aşkın firma Yenibiriş’i tercihediyor. Yenibiriş ile kolayca ilan verebilir, aradığınız adaya hızla ulaşabilirsiniz..

YAKALA.CO

yakala.co, yaşadığın şehri keşfetmen, gitmek istediğin yere gitmen, almak istediğin şeyi alman için bütçeni ikiyekatlar. Çünkü yakala.co’da yer alan fırsatlar, genel fiyatının yarısı seviyesindedir. Hatta birçok zaman %50’ninde üzerinde bir indirimle karşılaşırsın.

Süper lüks yerler, kültürel, sportif, eğlenceli ve öğretici etkinlikler, her gün yenilenen yakala.cofırsatlarında seni bekliyor olacak.

İster Boğazın yanı başında yemek, eğlence veya lüks yatla gezi veya masaj keyfi ister Ege’de Akdeniz’de veyayurt dışında tatil ister son teknoloji bir ürün! yakala.co’da bunların hepsine çok sürpriz fiyatlarla sahipolabilirsin…

yakala.co’da mutlaka kendine göre bir fırsat bulursun. Bir Hürriyet iştiraki olan yakala.co’nun daima seninmutluluğunu sağlamak için çalıştığını sakın unutma!

KURUMSALKURUMSALKURUMSAL

HÜRRİYET'E BAĞLI KAL

Hesap Oluştur veya Giriş Yap
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Apple Store'dan indirin
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Google Play'den indirin
e-gazete

E-Gazete ile tüm gelişmeler, bilgisayar, tablet ve telefonunda.

ABONE OL
Bülten Abonelikleri

Hürriyet haberlerinden geri kalma, tüm aboneliklerini yönet ve abone ol.

BÜLTENLERİNİ YÖNET
HaberlerKelebek Haberleri Keyif HaberleriGrammy adayları açıklandı
GeriKeyif Grammy adayları açıklandı
MENÜ
  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Sıradaki Haber

Keyif
20.11.2019 - 17:18, Son Güncelleme:

Grammy adayları açıklandı

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Grammy adayları açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en saygın ödüllerinden Grammy'nin adayları açıklandı. 2020'de dağıtılacak olan ödüllerin adaylıklarına ise Lizzo damga vurdu. Adayları, canlı yayında Gayle King ve Alicia Keys açıkladı.

Lizzo, tam 8 dalda ödüle aday gösterildi. 62'nci Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar 26 Ocak 2020'deki törende açıklanacak.

İşte belli başlı dallarda adaylar.

Grammy adayları açıklandı

Yılın albümü: “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!,” Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.; “7,” Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend.

Yılın kaydı: Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Hard Place,” H.E.R.; “Talk,” Khalid; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Yılın şarkısı: “Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place,” H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover,” Taylor Swift; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

En iyi yeni sanatçı:  Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

En iyi pop solo performans: “Spirit,” Beyonce; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift.

En iyi pop ikili ya da grup performansı:  “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House; “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

En iyi pop albümü:  The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyonce; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran; “Lover,” Taylor Swift.

En iyi gelenekse pop albümü: : “Si,” Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Buble; “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend; “Walls,” Barbra Streisand.


En iyi dans ve elektronik albüm: “LP5,” Apparat; “No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),” Flume; “Solace,” Rufus Du Sol; “Weather,” Tycho.


En iyi rock albümü: “Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon,” “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant; “In the End,” The Cranberries; “Trauma,” I Prevail; “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons.


En iyi alternatif müzik albümü:  “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form,” James Blake; “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend; “Anima,” Thom Yorke.

En iyi R&B albümü:  “1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted,” Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai; “Paul,” PJ Morton; “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak.


En iyi rap albümü: “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Various artists; “Championships,” Meek Mill; “I Am I Was,” 21 Savage; “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae.

En iyi country albümü: “Desperate Man,” Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker.


En iyi caz vokal albümü:  “Thirsty Ghost,” Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together,” Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay,” The Tierney Sutton Band.


En iyi caz enstrümantel albüm: “In the Key of the Universe,” Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn,” Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau; “Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet.

En iyi gospel albümü: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin; “Goshen,” Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore; “Settle Here,” William Murphy; “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album,” CeCe Winans.


En iyi Latin pop albümü: “Vida,” Luis Fonsi; “11:11,” Maluma; “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner; “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasia,” Sebastian Yatra

En iyi latin rock ya da alternatif albüm: “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny; “Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache; “Almadura,” iLe; “El Mal Querer,” Rosalia.


En iyi komedi albümü: “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable,” Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle.

Yılın yapımcısı (Klasik müzik dışı) : Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

Konut sigortaları evimizi, ailemizi ve geleceğimizi nasıl güvence altına alıyor?

Konut sigortaları evimizi, ailemizi ve geleceğimizi nasıl güvence altına alıyor?
daha fazla video için

 

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Haber Yorumlarını Göster
Haber Yorumlarını Gizle