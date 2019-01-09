BAFTA adaylarÄ± aÃ§Ä±klandÄ±

Bu yÄ±lÄ±n adaylÄ±klarÄ±na dÃ¶rt tane film damga vurdu. BirkaÃ§ gÃ¼n Ã¶nce The Favorite filmindeki performansÄ±yla AltÄ±n KÃ¼re kazanan Olivia Colman, BAFTA'da da aynÄ± Ã¶dÃ¼le aday oldu.

The Favorite, toplam 12 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±. Onu 7'ÅŸer adaylÄ±k ile Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma ve A Star is Born izliyor. Vice, 6 dayda, BlacKkKlansman ise 5 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±.

Ä°ÅŸte 2019'un BAFTA adaylarÄ±.

En iyi film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz filmi

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

En iyi erkek oyuncu





Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

En iyi kadÄ±n oyuncu

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Viola Davis - Widows

En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± erkek oyuncu





Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± kadÄ±n oyuncu





Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

En iyi yÃ¶netmen





Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

HalkÄ±n seÃ§imi -YÃ¼kselen yÄ±ldÄ±z

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz yazar, yÃ¶netmen ya da yapÄ±mcÄ±

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (yazar- yÃ¶netmen)

Beast - Michael Pearce (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Lauren Dark (yapÄ±mcÄ±)

A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (yazar, yÃ¶netmen, yapÄ±mcÄ±)

Pili - Leanne Welham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Sophie Harman (yapÄ±mcÄ±)

Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen), Jacqui Davies (yapÄ±mcÄ±)

YabancÄ± dilde en iyi film

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

En iyi belgesel

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animasyon film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Uyarlama senaryo

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Orijinal mÃ¼zik



BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Sinematografi

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

KostÃ¼m tasarÄ±mÄ±

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Kurgu

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

YapÄ±m tasarÄ±mÄ±



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

SaÃ§ ve makyaj

Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Ses

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Ã–zel gÃ¶rsel efekt

Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

Ä°ngilizce kÄ±sa film



73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

Ä°ngiliz kÄ±sa animasyon

I'm OK

Marfa

RoughhouseÂ



