BAFTA adaylarÄ± aÃ§Ä±klandÄ±

BAFTA adaylarÄ± açÄ±klandÄ±
Ä°ngiltere'nin en saygÄ±n sinema Ã¶dÃ¼lÃ¼ olan BAFTA'nÄ±n (British Academy Film Awards- Ä°ngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon SanatlarÄ± Akademisi Ã–dÃ¼lleri) adaylarÄ± aÃ§Ä±klandÄ±.
Bu yÄ±lÄ±n adaylÄ±klarÄ±na dÃ¶rt tane film damga vurdu. BirkaÃ§ gÃ¼n Ã¶nce The Favorite filmindeki performansÄ±yla AltÄ±n KÃ¼re kazanan Olivia Colman, BAFTA'da da aynÄ± Ã¶dÃ¼le aday oldu.
The Favorite, toplam 12 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±. Onu 7'ÅŸer adaylÄ±k ile Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma ve A Star is Born izliyor. Vice, 6 dayda, BlacKkKlansman ise 5 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±.
Ä°ÅŸte 2019'un BAFTA adaylarÄ±.
En iyi film
BlackkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz filmi
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
En iyi kadÄ±n oyuncu
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Viola Davis - Widows
En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± erkek oyuncu
Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± kadÄ±n oyuncu
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
En iyi yÃ¶netmen
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
HalkÄ±n seÃ§imi -YÃ¼kselen yÄ±ldÄ±z
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz yazar, yÃ¶netmen ya da yapÄ±mcÄ±
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (yazar- yÃ¶netmen)
Beast - Michael Pearce (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Lauren Dark (yapÄ±mcÄ±)
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (yazar, yÃ¶netmen, yapÄ±mcÄ±)
Pili - Leanne Welham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Sophie Harman (yapÄ±mcÄ±)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen), Jacqui Davies (yapÄ±mcÄ±)
YabancÄ± dilde en iyi film
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
En iyi belgesel
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animasyon film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Uyarlama senaryo
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Orijinal mÃ¼zik
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Sinematografi
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
KostÃ¼m tasarÄ±mÄ±
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Kurgu
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
YapÄ±m tasarÄ±mÄ±
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
SaÃ§ ve makyaj
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Ses
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Ã–zel gÃ¶rsel efekt
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
Ä°ngilizce kÄ±sa film
73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
Ä°ngiliz kÄ±sa animasyon
I'm OK
Marfa
RoughhouseÂ
