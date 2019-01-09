BAFTA adaylarÄ± aÃ§Ä±klandÄ±

MENÃœ
Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiye yeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948'de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye'nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır.

Keyif
09.01.2019 - 14:38

BAFTA adayları açıklandı

BAFTA adaylarÄ± açÄ±klandÄ±

Ä°ngiltere'nin en saygÄ±n sinema Ã¶dÃ¼lÃ¼ olan BAFTA'nÄ±n (British Academy Film Awards- Ä°ngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon SanatlarÄ± Akademisi Ã–dÃ¼lleri) adaylarÄ± aÃ§Ä±klandÄ±.

Bu yÄ±lÄ±n adaylÄ±klarÄ±na dÃ¶rt tane film damga vurdu. BirkaÃ§ gÃ¼n Ã¶nce The Favorite filmindeki performansÄ±yla AltÄ±n KÃ¼re kazanan Olivia Colman, BAFTA'da da aynÄ± Ã¶dÃ¼le aday oldu.

The Favorite, toplam 12 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±. Onu 7'ÅŸer adaylÄ±k ile Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma ve A Star is Born izliyor. Vice, 6 dayda, BlacKkKlansman ise 5 dalda BAFTA adayÄ±.

Ä°ÅŸte 2019'un BAFTA adaylarÄ±.

En iyi film

BlackkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born

Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz filmi

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

En iyi kadÄ±n oyuncu

Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Viola Davis - Widows

En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± erkek oyuncu

Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

En iyi yardÄ±mcÄ± kadÄ±n oyuncu

Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Who will win big this awards season?

En iyi yÃ¶netmen

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

HalkÄ±n seÃ§imi -YÃ¼kselen yÄ±ldÄ±z

Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright

Dikkat Ã§eken Ä°ngiliz yazar, yÃ¶netmen ya da yapÄ±mcÄ±

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (yazar- yÃ¶netmen)
Beast - Michael Pearce (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Lauren Dark (yapÄ±mcÄ±)
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (yazar, yÃ¶netmen, yapÄ±mcÄ±)
Pili - Leanne Welham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen) Sophie Harman (yapÄ±mcÄ±)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (yazar- yÃ¶netmen), Jacqui Davies (yapÄ±mcÄ±)

YabancÄ± dilde en iyi film

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters

En iyi belgesel

Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

Animasyon film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Uyarlama senaryo

BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Orijinal mÃ¼zik

BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born

Sinematografi

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma

KostÃ¼m tasarÄ±mÄ±

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Kurgu

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice

YapÄ±m tasarÄ±mÄ±

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

SaÃ§ ve makyaj

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

Ses

Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

Ã–zel gÃ¶rsel efekt

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

Ä°ngilizce kÄ±sa film

73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale

Ä°ngiliz kÄ±sa animasyon

I'm OK
Marfa
RoughhouseÂ

FOTOÄžRAFLAR: REUTERS, AFP, AP, BACKGRID USA, DEPO PHOTOS

