Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor

MENÜ
HÜRRİYET.COM.TR'YE DÖN
ANA SAYFA
HÜRRİYET KURUMSAL

Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Birkitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

YENİBİRİŞ

Çok uluslu büyük şirketlerden, kobilere, startup’lardan ik danışmanlarına 155 Bini aşkın firma Yenibiriş’i tercihediyor. Yenibiriş ile kolayca ilan verebilir, aradığınız adaya hızla ulaşabilirsiniz..

YAKALA.CO

yakala.co, yaşadığın şehri keşfetmen, gitmek istediğin yere gitmen, almak istediğin şeyi alman için bütçeni ikiyekatlar. Çünkü yakala.co’da yer alan fırsatlar, genel fiyatının yarısı seviyesindedir. Hatta birçok zaman %50’ninde üzerinde bir indirimle karşılaşırsın.

Süper lüks yerler, kültürel, sportif, eğlenceli ve öğretici etkinlikler, her gün yenilenen yakala.cofırsatlarında seni bekliyor olacak.

İster Boğazın yanı başında yemek, eğlence veya lüks yatla gezi veya masaj keyfi ister Ege’de Akdeniz’de veyayurt dışında tatil ister son teknoloji bir ürün! yakala.co’da bunların hepsine çok sürpriz fiyatlarla sahipolabilirsin…

yakala.co’da mutlaka kendine göre bir fırsat bulursun. Bir Hürriyet iştiraki olan yakala.co’nun daima seninmutluluğunu sağlamak için çalıştığını sakın unutma!

KURUMSALKURUMSALKURUMSAL

HÜRRİYET'E BAĞLI KAL

Hesap Oluştur veya Giriş Yap
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Apple Store'dan indirin
Hürriyet gazetesi uygulamalasını Google Play'den indirin
e-gazete

E-Gazete ile tüm gelişmeler, bilgisayar, tablet ve telefonunda.

ABONE OL
Bülten Abonelikleri

Hürriyet haberlerinden geri kalma, tüm aboneliklerini yönet ve abone ol.

BÜLTENLERİNİ YÖNET
HaberlerKelebek Haberleri Keyif HaberleriOscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor
GeriKeyif Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor
MENÜ
  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Sıradaki Haber

Keyif
21.01.2019 - 16:00, Son Güncelleme:

Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor

Bu yıl 91'inci kez verilecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nde (Oscar) heyecan dorukta. Bu yılın adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanacak.

 

Adaylıkları bu yıl Kumail Nanjiani ile Trace Ellie Ross açıklayacak.

Ödüller ise 24 Şubat'ta yapılacak olan törenle kazananlara verilecek. Ödül törenini kimin sunacağı ise henüz belli değil.

Daha önce Kevin Hart'ın ödül gecesinin sunuculuğunu üstlendiği açıklanmıştı. Ancak Hart daha sonra bu görevden ayrıldı. Tören için henüz bir sunucu açıklanmış değil.

AKADEMİ SÜRPRİZ YAPTI

Akademi, ilk kez bu yıl dokuz kategoride son eleme öncesi listele alınan yapımları, yani aday adaylarını açıkladı. Oscar adaylarının kesin listesi 22 Ocak'ta açıklanacak.

En çok merak edilenlerden biri olan yabancı dilde en iyi film aday adayları arasında bu yılın ödül rekortmenlerinden Roma, Soğuk Savaş ve Shoplifters da var. Ancak bu listede Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın Ahlat Ağacı filmi yer almıyor. İşte Akademi'nin listesine göre dokuz dalda 91'inci Oscar ödüllerinin aday adayları.  

İşte dokuz dalda ödüle aday gösterilmesi muhtemel o yapımlar.

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

Oscar adayları 22 Ocakta açıklanıyor

Birds of Passage (Kolombiya) 
The Guilty (Danimarka)
Never Look Away (Almanya)
 Shoplifters (Japonya) 
Ayka (Kazakistan) 
Capernaum (Lübnan) 
Roma (Meksika) 
Cold War (Polonya) 
Burning (Güney Kore)

En iyi kısa belgesel

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion

En iyi uzun metraj belgesel

Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

 

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice

En iyi orijinal şarkı

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin'
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows

En iyi kısa metraj animasyon

Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends

En iyi canlı aksiyon (Kısa film)

Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale

En iyi görsel efekt

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen

 Fotoğraflar: OSCARS.ORG, COLD WAR RESMİ SİTESİ

 

 

 

 

 

  • Yazdır
  • A
    Yazı Tipi
  • Yorumlar
    0
    • Yazdır
    • A
      Yazı Tipi
﻿
Yorumları Göster
Yorumları Gizle

İlginizi Çekebilecek Diğer Haberler

Sıradaki Haber

Serhat, bir kez daha Eurovision’da yarışacak

“Biraz da kocanla ilgilen” yorumunu görünce...

Sert sözlere cevap!

Ünlü oyuncunun gözyaşları... Anneye veda!