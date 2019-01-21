Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor
Bu yıl 91'inci kez verilecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nde (Oscar) heyecan dorukta. Bu yılın adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanacak.
Adaylıkları bu yıl Kumail Nanjiani ile Trace Ellie Ross açıklayacak.
Ödüller ise 24 Şubat'ta yapılacak olan törenle kazananlara verilecek. Ödül törenini kimin sunacağı ise henüz belli değil.
Daha önce Kevin Hart'ın ödül gecesinin sunuculuğunu üstlendiği açıklanmıştı. Ancak Hart daha sonra bu görevden ayrıldı. Tören için henüz bir sunucu açıklanmış değil.
AKADEMİ SÜRPRİZ YAPTI
Akademi, ilk kez bu yıl dokuz kategoride son eleme öncesi listele alınan yapımları, yani aday adaylarını açıkladı. Oscar adaylarının kesin listesi 22 Ocak'ta açıklanacak.
En çok merak edilenlerden biri olan yabancı dilde en iyi film aday adayları arasında bu yılın ödül rekortmenlerinden Roma, Soğuk Savaş ve Shoplifters da var. Ancak bu listede Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın Ahlat Ağacı filmi yer almıyor. İşte Akademi'nin listesine göre dokuz dalda 91'inci Oscar ödüllerinin aday adayları.
İşte dokuz dalda ödüle aday gösterilmesi muhtemel o yapımlar.
Yabancı dilde en iyi film
Birds of Passage (Kolombiya)
The Guilty (Danimarka)
Never Look Away (Almanya)
Shoplifters (Japonya)
Ayka (Kazakistan)
Capernaum (Lübnan)
Roma (Meksika)
Cold War (Polonya)
Burning (Güney Kore)
En iyi kısa belgesel
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
En iyi uzun metraj belgesel
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
En iyi orijinal film müziği
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
En iyi orijinal şarkı
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin'
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
En iyi kısa metraj animasyon
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends
En iyi canlı aksiyon (Kısa film)
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
En iyi görsel efekt
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
Fotoğraflar: OSCARS.ORG, COLD WAR RESMİ SİTESİ
Yorumları Göster
Yorumları Gizle