Oscar adayları 22 Ocak'ta açıklanıyor

Adaylıkları bu yıl Kumail Nanjiani ile Trace Ellie Ross açıklayacak.

Ödüller ise 24 Şubat'ta yapılacak olan törenle kazananlara verilecek. Ödül törenini kimin sunacağı ise henüz belli değil.

Daha önce Kevin Hart'ın ödül gecesinin sunuculuğunu üstlendiği açıklanmıştı. Ancak Hart daha sonra bu görevden ayrıldı. Tören için henüz bir sunucu açıklanmış değil.

AKADEMİ SÜRPRİZ YAPTI

Akademi, ilk kez bu yıl dokuz kategoride son eleme öncesi listele alınan yapımları, yani aday adaylarını açıkladı. Oscar adaylarının kesin listesi 22 Ocak'ta açıklanacak.

En çok merak edilenlerden biri olan yabancı dilde en iyi film aday adayları arasında bu yılın ödül rekortmenlerinden Roma, Soğuk Savaş ve Shoplifters da var. Ancak bu listede Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın Ahlat Ağacı filmi yer almıyor. İşte Akademi'nin listesine göre dokuz dalda 91'inci Oscar ödüllerinin aday adayları.

İşte dokuz dalda ödüle aday gösterilmesi muhtemel o yapımlar.

Yabancı dilde en iyi film





Birds of Passage (Kolombiya)

The Guilty (Danimarka)

Never Look Away (Almanya)

Shoplifters (Japonya)

Ayka (Kazakistan)

Capernaum (Lübnan)

Roma (Meksika)

Cold War (Polonya)

Burning (Güney Kore)

En iyi kısa belgesel

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

En iyi uzun metraj belgesel



Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

En iyi orijinal film müziği



Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

En iyi orijinal şarkı

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All the Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin'

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

En iyi kısa metraj animasyon

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pepe le Morse

Weekends

En iyi canlı aksiyon (Kısa film)

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

En iyi görsel efekt

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

Fotoğraflar: OSCARS.ORG, COLD WAR RESMİ SİTESİ