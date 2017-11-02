Ara
MENÜ
Teknoloji Haberleri
TEKNOLOJİ
    Haberler >Teknoloji>İşte Kasım ayının ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları

    İşte Kasım ayının ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları

    Hürriyet Haber
    02.11.2017 - 09:06 | Son Güncelleme:

    Sony, her ay yaptığı gibi Kasım ayı dahilinde PlayStation Plus abonelerine özel olarak ücretli satılan bazı popüler oyunları bedava veriyor. İşte o oyunlar...

    Sony'nin Kasım ayı dahilinde ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları belli oldu. Eğer aktif bir aboneliğiniz varsa siz de bu oyunları ücretsiz indirebiliyorsunuz; ancak vakit kasım ayında doluyor. Peki hangi oyunlar bedava oldu?

    PlayStation 4

    Bound (SIE)
    Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)
    Worms Battlegrounds (Team17)
    Bonus Oyun: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PS VR oyunu)

    İşte Kasım ayının ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları

    PlayStation 3

    Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (SIE)
    R-Type Dimensions (Tozai)

    PS Vita

    Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Episodes 1 and 2 (Revolution Software)
    Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)

    Etiketler: oyun konsolu , playstation 4
    ﻿

    EN ÇOK OKUNAN HABERLER

      Sayfa Başı
      Hürriyete Reklam Ver
      Alternate TextAlternate Text
      Türkiye'den ve Dünya’dan son dakika haberler, köşe yazıları, magazinden siyasete, spordan seyahate bütün konuların tek adresi hurriyet.com.tr; Hurriyet.com.tr haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, Kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.
      • Hürriyet Emlak
      • Hürriyet Oto
      • Yenibiriş
      • Yakala.co
      • Hürriyet TV
      • Hürriyet Aile
      • Mahmure
      © Copyright 2017 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacılık A.ŞHürriyet KurumsalBize UlaşınYatırımcı İlişkileri