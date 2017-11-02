İşte Kasım ayının ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları

Sony'nin Kasım ayı dahilinde ücretsiz PlayStation Plus oyunları belli oldu. Eğer aktif bir aboneliğiniz varsa siz de bu oyunları ücretsiz indirebiliyorsunuz; ancak vakit kasım ayında doluyor. Peki hangi oyunlar bedava oldu?
PlayStation 4
Bound (SIE)
Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)
Worms Battlegrounds (Team17)
Bonus Oyun: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PS VR oyunu)
PlayStation 3
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (SIE)
R-Type Dimensions (Tozai)
PS Vita
Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Episodes 1 and 2 (Revolution Software)
Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)