İşte 2018'de çıkacak oyunlar

Bu yılın oyun listesi 2017'de olduğu gibi dolu dolu. Özellikle de Sony'nin birçok oyunu bulunuyor. 2018'de çıkacak olan oyunların birçoğunun çıkış tarihi henüz belli değil. Ama hangi dönemde çıkacağı hakkında bilgiler bulunuyor. Ayrıca listede yer alan oyunların çıkış dönemleri ilerleyen dönemlere de ertelenebilir.

Ocak ayında çıkacak olan oyunlar ve platformları

Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition (PC, PS4)

Forged Battalion – Steam Early Access launch (PC)

Kirby: Battle Royale (3DS)

Lost Sphear (PC, PS4, Switch)

The Inpatient (PSVR)

Monster Hunter World (PS4, Xbox One)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4)

Call of Duty: WW2 – The Resistance DLC Paketi (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Celeste (PC, Switch, PS4)

Şubat ayında çıkacak olan oyunlar ve platformları

UFC 3 (PS4, Xbox One)

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Civilization 6: Rise and Fall (PC)

Owlboy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Secret of Mana remake (PC, PS4, Vita)

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS)

Bayonetta 1 & 2 (Switch Sürümü)

Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Payday 2 (Switch Sürümü)

The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Mart ayında çıkacak olan oyunlar ve platformları

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Devil May Cry HD Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Golem (PSVR)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Attack on Titan 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)

Titan Quest (PS4, Xbox One)

A Way Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PC, PS4)

The Alliance Alive (3DS)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (PC, PS4, Switch)

Agony (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Far Cry 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

2018'in ilk aylarında çıkacak olan oyunlar ve platformları

Hunt: Showdown closed alpha (PC)

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory (PS4, Vita)

428: Shibuya Scramble (PC, PS4)

Fe (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Battletech (PC)

Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition (PC)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Swords of Ditto (PC, PS4)

Griftlands (PC)

God’s Trigger (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Unruly Heroes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS)

HyperBrawl Tournament - Steam Erken Erişim (PC)

Age of Empires Definitive Edition (PC)

God of War (PS4)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope (PC, PS4, Switch)

Deep Rock Galactic - Steam Erişim ve Xbox Game Preview Sürümü (PC, Xbox One)

Extinction (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Runner 3 (Switch)

Syberia 3 (Switch)

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

İlkbaharda çıkış yapacak oyunlar ve platformları

We Happy Few (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Conan Exiles (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Crackdown 3 (PC, Xbox One)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One)

Space Junkies (Rift, Vive)

Transference (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PSVR, Rift, Vive)

Kirby: Star Allies (Switch)

Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Switch)

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars (PC, PS4, PS VR, Steam VR)

System Shock Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Immortal: Unchained (PC, PS4, Xbox One)





Yaz aylarında ve Sonbahar aylarında çıkış yapacak oyunlar ve platformları

Project Rap Rabbit (PC, PS4)

Jurassic World Evolution (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Mega Man X collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Shenmue 3 (PC, PS4)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Metro: Exodus (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Mega Man 11 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Anthem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Blacksad (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

2019'a sarkma ihtimali olan oyunlar ve platformları

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)

Death Stranding (PS4)

Age of Empires 4 (PC)

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Spider-Man (PS4)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

The Crew 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dreams (PS4)

Code Vein (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch Sürümü)

İsimsiz Avatar Oyunu

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One)

Beyond Good and Evil 2

The Avengers Project

Vane (PS4)

Strange Brigade (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Minit (PC)

Mulaka (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

MediEvil remaster (PS4)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Soulcalibur 6 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Monster Hunter World (PC)

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC)

Titan Quest (Switch)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PC, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One)

Spelunky 2 (PC, PS4)

UFC 3 (PS4, Xbox One)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Ashen (PC, Xbox One)

Moss (PSVR)

Fantasy Strike (PS4)

GTFO (PC)

Ape Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last Night (PC, Xbox One)

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (PC)

Darksiders 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS, Switch, PS4)

Detroit: Become Human (PS4)

İsimsiz Fire Emblem Oyunu(Switch)

Away : Journey to the unexpected (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

GreedFall (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Star Child (PSVR)

Omen of Sorrow (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Blood and Truth (PSVR)

Days Gone (PS4)

Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4)

Battlezone: Combat Commander (PC)

Guacamelee 2 (PS4)

Moonlighter (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Dead Dozen (PC)

Tower 57 (PS4, Xbox One)

Children of Morta (PS4)

Hover (PS4, Xbox One)

Mugsters (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Artifact (PC)

Battalion 1944 (PC)

The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Hong Kong Massacre (PS4)

The Gardens Between (PS4)

Left Alive (PC, PS4)

One Piece World Seeker (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Super Meat Boy Forever (Switch)

Pikuniku (PC, Switch)

Racing Apex (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Gearbox’s Project 1v1

Mothergunship (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (3DS)

No Heroes Allowed (PSVR)

Hollowpoint (PC)

Yoshi (Switch Sürümü)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

Antigraviator (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Switch)

Unto the End (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Pokemon (Switch Sürümü)

Metroid Prime 4 (Switch)

Project Octopath Traveler (Switch)

Anno 1800 (PC)

Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)

Earth Defence Force: Iron Rain - Batı Çıkışı- (PS4)

Phantom Doctrine (PC)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)

Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Switch)

Steep (Switch Sürümü)

RiftStar Raiders (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Routine (PC)

Sea of Solitude (PC)

Below (PC, Xbox One)

Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS4)

Witchfire (PC)

Katana Zero (PC)

Neopolis (PC, PS4)

Morphies Law (Switch)

World War Z(PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (PS4, Xbox One)

Frostpunk (PC)

Donut County (PC, PS4)

From Software's Shadows Die Twice

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)