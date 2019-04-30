MENÜ
Yıl 1948. Günlerden 1 Mayıs... Rotatifler, Türk basın tarihine damgasını vuracak Hürriyet için dönüyor ve Türkiyeyeni bir gazeteye uyanıyor.

1 Mayıs 1948’de okuyucusuyla buluşan Hürriyet, ilk günden bu yana "Tarafsız ve kaynağından doğru haber" ilkesinden ödün vermeksizin yayın yaşamını sürdürmekte, sektörünün öncü ve örnek gazetesi konumunu daha da öteye götürerek küresel bir medya markası olma iddiasıyla geleceğe uzanmaktadır.

O günden bugüne, ilk günkü heyecanı yitirmeden, "her sabah yeni bir gün başlar ve rotatifler döner" anlayışıyla kurumsallaşan Hürriyet, bugün Türkiye’nin en çok okunan gazetelerinden biri ve çok sesli bir toplumun aynasıdır. Birkitle gazetesi olarak, Türkiye’nin en ücra köşesindeki kahvehanelerden, ev kadınlarının mutfağına dek geniş bir okur kitlesiyle buluşmakta, basılı gazetesiyle her gün 1,4 milyon ki​şiye ulaşmaktadır. Küreselleşen dünya, değişen gazetecilik anlayışı çerçevesinde her platformda okurları ve paydaşlarıyla iletişim halinde olmayı ilke edinenHürriyet basılı gazetenin yanı sıra web-cep- tablet’den de günde milyonlarca kişiye erişmekte, ​​​68.yılında günlükortalama 3.​3 milyon ziyaretçiye ulaşmaktadır.

Gündem
30.04.2019 - 11:59

Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke hangi piyanistin bestesidir?

Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke hangi piyanistin bestesidir?

1920 yılı ile 2012 yılları arasında yaşamını sürdüren ve bu yıllar boyunca Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke gibi birçok parçaya imza atan Dave Brubeck, caz tarzında müzik üretmiştir. Peki, Dave Brubeck kimdir? İşte, Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke parçalarını besteleyen piyanist Dave Brubeck hakkında bazı bilgiler

6 Aralık 1920 tarihinde dünyaya gelen Dave Brubeck, "In Your Own Sweet Way" ve "The Duke" gibi birçok caz sanatçısı tarafından da sıklıkla seslendirilen bestelerin sahibidir. Bazen sade bazen de tumturaklı olabilen müzik tarzı annesi sayesinde aldığı klasik müzik eğitimi ve kendi doğaçlama yeteneğine bağlanabilir.

ESERLERİ

Countdown Time in Outer Space (1962) Columbia Records

Brubeck Trio with Cal Tjader, Volume 1 (1949)

Brubeck Trio with Cal Tjader, Volume 2 (1949)

The Essential Dave Brubeck (Set Recording) (1950)

Brubeck/Desmond (1951)

Stardust (1951)

Dave Brubeck Quartet (1951)

Jazz at the Blackhawk (1952)

Dave Brubeck/Paul Desmond (1952)

Jazz at Storyville (live) (1952)

featuring Paul Desmond In Concert (live) (1953)

Dave Brubeck & Paul Desmond at Wilshire Ebell (1953)

Two Knights at the Black Hawk (1953)

Jazz at the College of the Pacific (1953) Fantasy Records

Jazz at Oberlin (1953) Fantasy Records

Jazz Goes to College (1954) Columbia Records

Dave Brubeck at Storyville 1954 (live) (1954)

Brubeck Time (1954)

Jazz: Red Hot And Cool (1955)

Jazz Impressions of the U.S.A. (1956)

Plays and Plays and ... (1957)

Reunion (1957)

Jazz goes to Junior College (live) (1957)

Dave Digs Disney (1957)

Dave Brubeck Plays Solo (1958)

Gone with the Wind (1959)

Time Out (1959) Columbia Records/Legacy (RIAA: Platinum)

Tonight Only (1960)

Southern Scene (1960)

Take Five Live (1961)

Time Further Out (1961) Columbia Records/Legacy

Angel Eyes (1962)

The Real Ambassadors (1962)

At Carnegie Hall (1963)

Brandenburg Gate: Revisited (1963) Columbia Records

Dave Brubeck in Berlin (1964)

Jazz Impressions of Japan (1964) Columbia Records/Legacy

Time In (1966) Columbia Records

Jackpot (1966, live in Las Vegas) Columbia Records

Adventures in Time (1968) Columbia Records

DBQ 25th Anniversary Reunion (1976) A&M Records

Tritonis (1980)

Paper Moon (1982)

Vocal Encounters (2001) Sony Records

