Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke hangi piyanistin bestesidir?
1920 yılı ile 2012 yılları arasında yaşamını sürdüren ve bu yıllar boyunca Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke gibi birçok parçaya imza atan Dave Brubeck, caz tarzında müzik üretmiştir. Peki, Dave Brubeck kimdir? İşte, Blue Rondo A La Turk ve The Duke parçalarını besteleyen piyanist Dave Brubeck hakkında bazı bilgiler
6 Aralık 1920 tarihinde dünyaya gelen Dave Brubeck, "In Your Own Sweet Way" ve "The Duke" gibi birçok caz sanatçısı tarafından da sıklıkla seslendirilen bestelerin sahibidir. Bazen sade bazen de tumturaklı olabilen müzik tarzı annesi sayesinde aldığı klasik müzik eğitimi ve kendi doğaçlama yeteneğine bağlanabilir.
ESERLERİ
Countdown Time in Outer Space (1962) Columbia Records
Brubeck Trio with Cal Tjader, Volume 1 (1949)
Brubeck Trio with Cal Tjader, Volume 2 (1949)
The Essential Dave Brubeck (Set Recording) (1950)
Brubeck/Desmond (1951)
Stardust (1951)
Dave Brubeck Quartet (1951)
Jazz at the Blackhawk (1952)
Dave Brubeck/Paul Desmond (1952)
Jazz at Storyville (live) (1952)
featuring Paul Desmond In Concert (live) (1953)
Dave Brubeck & Paul Desmond at Wilshire Ebell (1953)
Two Knights at the Black Hawk (1953)
Jazz at the College of the Pacific (1953) Fantasy Records
Jazz at Oberlin (1953) Fantasy Records
Jazz Goes to College (1954) Columbia Records
Dave Brubeck at Storyville 1954 (live) (1954)
Brubeck Time (1954)
Jazz: Red Hot And Cool (1955)
Jazz Impressions of the U.S.A. (1956)
Plays and Plays and ... (1957)
Reunion (1957)
Jazz goes to Junior College (live) (1957)
Dave Digs Disney (1957)
Dave Brubeck Plays Solo (1958)
Gone with the Wind (1959)
Time Out (1959) Columbia Records/Legacy (RIAA: Platinum)
Tonight Only (1960)
Southern Scene (1960)
Take Five Live (1961)
Time Further Out (1961) Columbia Records/Legacy
Angel Eyes (1962)
The Real Ambassadors (1962)
At Carnegie Hall (1963)
Brandenburg Gate: Revisited (1963) Columbia Records
Dave Brubeck in Berlin (1964)
Jazz Impressions of Japan (1964) Columbia Records/Legacy
Time In (1966) Columbia Records
Jackpot (1966, live in Las Vegas) Columbia Records
Adventures in Time (1968) Columbia Records
DBQ 25th Anniversary Reunion (1976) A&M Records
Tritonis (1980)
Paper Moon (1982)
Vocal Encounters (2001) Sony Records
