Dünyanın en güzel kampüslü 41 üniversitesi

Facebook: University of Alabama

Alabama: University of Alabama

Facebook: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Alaska: University of Alaska - Fairbanks

Arizona: University of Arizona

Facebook: University of Central Arkansas

Arkansas: University of Central Arkansas

Facebook: University of Colorado Boulder

Colorado: University of Colorado Boulder

Yeri: New Haven

Facebook: University of Delaware

Facebook: University of Delaware

Facebook: University of Delaware

Facebook: University of Delaware

Delaware: University of Delaware

Delaware: University of Delaware

Facebook: University of Idaho

Idaho: University of Idaho

Facebook: University of Chicago

Illinois: University of Chicago

Facebook: University of Notre Dame

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

Facebook: University of Louisville

Kentucky: University of Louisville

Michigan: University of Michigan

Facebook: The University of Mississippi - Ole Miss

Mississippi: University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Facebook/ Washington University in St. Louis

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

New Jersey: Princeton University

New Mexico State University

New Mexico: New Mexico State University

New York: Vassar College

Facebook: University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma: University of Oklahoma

Oregon: Lewis and Clark College

Oregon: Lewis and Clark College

Facebook: College of Charleston

Facebook: College of Charleston

Facebook: College of Charleston

Facebook: College of Charleston

South Carolina: College of Charleston

South Carolina: College of Charleston

Tennessee: Sewanee: The University of the South

University of the South/Facebook University of the South/Facebook