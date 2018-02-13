Bu hafta hangi oyunlar satışa çıkacak?

Yeni bir hafta başladı ve yeni çıkacak oyunlarda belli oldu. 12 Şubat Pazartesi ve 16 Şubat Cuma günleri arasında çıkacak olan oyunları sizler için listeledik. Bu oyunların arasında Dynasty Warriors 9, Kingdom Come Deliverance ve Owlboy'da bulunuyor.

13 Şubat Salı

Dynasty Warriors 9: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

Kingdom Come: Deliverance: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

Dead Maze: PC

CubeWorks: PSVR

Drukn Bar Fight: PSVR

Knockout League: PSVR

Pop-Up Pilgrims: PSVR

Sprint Vector: PSVR

Mahjong Carnival: PS4

Pinstripe: PS4

Schacht: PS4

Crossing Souls: PS4

True Fear: Forsaken Souls: Part 1: PS4

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame: PC - PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

The Longest Five Minutes: PC - Switch - Vita

The Fall Part 2: Unbound: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: 3DS

Owlboy: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

14 Şubat Çarşamba

Guilt Battle Arena: PS4

Slice, Dice & Rice: PS4

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: PC

15 Şubat Perşembe

A Certain Magical Virtual-ON: PS4 - Vita

Secret of Mana: PC - PS4 - Vita

AQUA KITTY UDX: Switch

Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Gate of Doom: Switch

Fe: Switch

Millie: Switch

Pool BILLIARD: Switch

Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch: Switch

Xeodrifter: Switch

Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway: Switch

TorqueL: Physics Modified Edition: Switch

16 Şubat Cuma

Bayonetta: Switch

Bayonetta 2: Switch

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Switch

Fe: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

Claybook: Xbox One