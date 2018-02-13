Bu hafta hangi oyunlar satışa çıkacak?

Yeni bir hafta başladı ve yeni çıkacak oyunlarda belli oldu. 12 Şubat Pazartesi ve 16 Şubat Cuma günleri arasında çıkacak olan oyunları sizler için listeledik. Bu oyunların arasında Dynasty Warriors 9, Kingdom Come Deliverance ve Owlboy'da bulunuyor.
13 Şubat Salı
Dynasty Warriors 9: PC - PS4 - Xbox One
Kingdom Come: Deliverance: PC - PS4 - Xbox One
Dead Maze: PC
CubeWorks: PSVR
Drukn Bar Fight: PSVR
Knockout League: PSVR
Pop-Up Pilgrims: PSVR
Sprint Vector: PSVR
Mahjong Carnival: PS4
Pinstripe: PS4
Schacht: PS4
Crossing Souls: PS4
True Fear: Forsaken Souls: Part 1: PS4
Dead Maze: PC
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame: PC - PS4 - Xbox One - Switch
The Longest Five Minutes: PC - Switch - Vita
The Fall Part 2: Unbound: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: 3DS
Owlboy: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch
14 Şubat Çarşamba
Guilt Battle Arena: PS4
Slice, Dice & Rice: PS4
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: PC
15 Şubat Perşembe
A Certain Magical Virtual-ON: PS4 - Vita
Secret of Mana: PC - PS4 - Vita
AQUA KITTY UDX: Switch
Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Gate of Doom: Switch
Fe: Switch
Millie: Switch
Pool BILLIARD: Switch
Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch: Switch
Xeodrifter: Switch
Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway: Switch
TorqueL: Physics Modified Edition: Switch
16 Şubat Cuma
Bayonetta: Switch
Bayonetta 2: Switch
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Switch
Fe: PC - PS4 - Xbox One
Claybook: Xbox One