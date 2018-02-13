Ara
    Bu hafta hangi oyunlar satışa çıkacak?

    Hürriyet Haber
    13.02.2018 - 10:14

    Şubat ayının gelmesi ile birlikte yeni oyunlarda artmaya başladı. Bu hafta çıkacak oyunların arasında Kingdom Come Deliverance bulunuyor.

    Yeni bir hafta başladı ve yeni çıkacak oyunlarda belli oldu. 12 Şubat Pazartesi ve 16 Şubat Cuma günleri arasında çıkacak olan oyunları sizler için listeledik. Bu oyunların arasında Dynasty Warriors 9, Kingdom Come Deliverance ve Owlboy'da bulunuyor.

    13 Şubat Salı

    Dynasty Warriors 9: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

    Kingdom Come: Deliverance: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

    Dead Maze: PC

    CubeWorks: PSVR

    Drukn Bar Fight: PSVR

    Knockout League: PSVR

    Pop-Up Pilgrims: PSVR

    Sprint Vector: PSVR

    Mahjong Carnival: PS4

    Pinstripe: PS4

    Schacht: PS4

    Crossing Souls: PS4

    True Fear: Forsaken Souls: Part 1: PS4

    Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame: PC - PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

    The Longest Five Minutes: PC - Switch - Vita

    The Fall Part 2: Unbound: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

    Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: 3DS

    Owlboy: PS4 - Xbox One - Switch

    14 Şubat Çarşamba

    Guilt Battle Arena: PS4

    Slice, Dice & Rice: PS4

    The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: PC

    15 Şubat Perşembe

    A Certain Magical Virtual-ON: PS4 - Vita

    Secret of Mana: PC - PS4 - Vita 

    AQUA KITTY UDX: Switch

    Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Gate of Doom: Switch

    Fe: Switch

    Millie: Switch

    Pool BILLIARD: Switch

    Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch: Switch

    Xeodrifter: Switch

    Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway: Switch

    TorqueL: Physics Modified Edition: Switch

    16 Şubat Cuma

    Bayonetta: Switch

    Bayonetta 2: Switch

    Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Switch

    Fe: PC - PS4 - Xbox One

    Claybook: Xbox One

    ﻿

